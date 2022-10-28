Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

‘Diversity Crisis’ In Software Industry To Be Probed As Women Leave In Droves

Friday, 28 October 2022, 6:05 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

An in-depth investigation of the “diversity crisis” in the software industry will be led by a software engineer from Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland.

“Despite the recent push to increase gender diversity, software engineering jobs remain dominated by men,” says Dr Kelly Blincoe, a senior lecturer in the Department of Electrical, Computer and Software Engineering in the Faculty of Engineering.

Investigating how to retain women in software engineering will be a key focus of her five-year, $800,000 Rutherford Discovery Fellowship announced today.

“Women represent less than 25 percent of software engineers at companies like Google and Facebook and New Zealand has a similar problem, with less than a quarter of software jobs held by women,” says Dr Blincoe. “There’s a diversity crisis.”

The former Lockheed Martin software engineer does her bit to encourage young women, speaking at Auckland schools such as Long Bay College and university recruitment events.

However, efforts to increase the pipeline collide with women exiting the industry at what Dr Blincoe calls alarming rates.

“Women leave the industry at twice the rate as men, with 29 percent exiting in their first five years,” she says, citing The Diversity Agenda.

“In my own research, I found that among those who do stay, career satisfaction plummets after their first few years.”

The study will follow 200 New Zealand university graduates through their first five years in the software industry, the period when many women become dissatisfied and exit. Researchers will look at both people’s experiences and how industry practices and tools could be modified.

“Last year, the New Zealand government released a draft digital strategy where inclusion was an overarching goal, but the focus was on access to technology, which is an important first step but not enough,” says Dr Blincoe. “There was no acknowledgement of the lack of diversity in the software industry, how this would be addressed, or its impact on the software products the industry creates.”

She’s optimistic that the research will aid New Zealand’s digital transformation and progress towards a more inclusive software industry.

Royal Society Te Apārangi manages the Rutherford Discovery Fellowship programme on behalf of the government.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: New Zealand’s Gross Greenhouse Gas Emissions 78.8 Million Tonnes In 2020 
New Zealand’s gross greenhouse gas emissions were 78.8 million tonnes of CO2-e in the year ended December 2020, 20.8 percent higher than in 1990, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Gigs: Uber Drivers Win Employment Rights In Historic Court Case
New Zealand Uber drivers have won employment rights, with an historic ruling against the multi-billion dollar global giant arriving the morning after Labour Day. Following similar examples in the UK and France... More>>



Maritime Union: Major Changes Coming To New Zealand Waterfront Employment
The New Zealand waterfront industry is on the brink of a new era, thanks to years of organizing work and the dedication of one waterfront worker in particular. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the Union has negotiated a new collective employment agreement... More>>


NZ Post: Research Shows Kiwis Spent $1.3b Online This Quarter, Down 14% On Last Year
NZ Post’s latest eCommerce Spotlight report shows Kiwis spent $1.3 billion online in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, down 14 percent on the same quarter in 2021. NZ Post General Manager of Business Marketing Chris Wong says... More>>


Energy Resources Aotearoa: Welcomes New Energy Report
Energy Resources Aotearoa has welcomed the release of the BCG’s 'The Future Is Electric' report, commissioned by New Zealand’s leading electricity generation companies, as a thoughtful contribution to the energy policy discussion... More>>


BusinessNZ: Energy Strategy: Terms Show Govt Is Listening
The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) welcomes the New Zealand Energy Strategy terms of reference and is pleased to see many of the recommendations put forward to Government have been considered... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 