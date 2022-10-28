Employment Indicators: September 2022
Friday, 28 October 2022, 11:21 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Employment indicators provide an early indication of
changes in the labour market.
Key
facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs
for the September 2022 month (compared with the August 2022
month) were:
- all industries – up 0.4
percent (8,173 jobs) to 2.32 million filled
jobs
- primary industries – down 1.1 percent (1,217
jobs)
- goods-producing industries – up 0.3 percent
(1,532 jobs)
- service industries – up 0.5 percent
(7,906 jobs).
