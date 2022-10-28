Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

National Capital Wins Runner-up In Plain Language Awards

Friday, 28 October 2022, 11:47 am
Press Release: National Capital

National Capital, a KiwiSaver advisory company, has been chosen as a finalist in the plain language awards in the Best Organisation category.

Having launched in 2018, National Capital regularly publishes KiwiSaver-related content to promote financial literacy in New Zealand. They missed out on first place against eventual winners AA Insurance.

While they are based in Auckland, National Capital helps Kiwis across the country make informed decisions on their chosen KiwiSaver fund. Currently, National Capital research funds from multiple KiwiSaver providers to give their customers a no-cost, comprehensive advice service via their KiwiSaver HealthCheck.

The Plain Language Champion — Best Organisation award is the premier award of the show. This award is open to any organisation in New Zealand or Australia, showing evidence of a successful campaign to create an organisation-wide culture of plain language communication.

The Award is for businesses that improve business documents so that all New Zealanders can understand them and raise public awareness of plain language's needs and benefits. The award also creates a general preference for organisations that communicate in plain language.

Plain language, or plain English, is a style of writing in which the language, structure, and presentation of a document all work together to help the reader. After just one reading, a document written in plain language is easy to read, understand, and act upon.

Plain language enables people to participate in government, commercial, legal, and leisure activities more effectively because they can understand the information presented to them.

Clive Fernandes, Director of National Capital, stated, "KiwiSaver and Investing have always been seen as complex, something regular people do not understand”. “We've always made an active effort at National Capital to change that. Being part of the Plain English Project was another step towards making our communication with all Kiwis simpler and easier to understand”.

“We saw the benefits first-hand as the number of people coming to our blog to read articles increased substantially. Beyond that, our user engagement has not slipped at all, and the employees of National Capital feel more adept at plain English writing than ever before”.

National Capital intends to strive to write in ‘Plain English to help Kiwis better understand KiwiSaver and help achieve their financial goals, reaching closer to financial freedom.

This isn’t the only achievement National Capital has had in 2022 - this year alone, they’ve added even more KiwiSaver providers to the ones they research and reached $80 million in KiwiSaver funds under their advice. The increase in the number of researched providers allows their clients more choices for fund selection. With their focus on client education and an unbiased approach to their KiwiSaver advice, they’re expecting further growth over the New Year and throughout 2023.

About National Capital

National Capital is a financial advisory firm based in Auckland, New Zealand that provides personalised investment advice to its clients. Our mission is to help one million Kiwis become financially secure using technology and the principles of pūataata (transparency), tikanga (ethics) and taurikura (prosperity).

www.nationalcapital.co.nz

For more KiwiSaver information and to complete the ‘KiwiSaver HealthCheck’, visit NationalCapital.co.nz

