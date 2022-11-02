MBIE Releases Its First Long-term Insights Briefing On The Future Of Business For Aotearoa New Zealand

MBIE has released its first Long-term Insights Briefing. This Briefing explores the future of business for Aotearoa New Zealand through two trends, purpose-led business and the use of blockchain technology.

“The Briefing has been enriched by a wide range of people who contributed their ideas, and we’re very pleased to share the final product,” says Carolyn Tremain, MBIE Chief Executive.

The development of the Briefing included MBIE hosting a range of meetings and two public consultations. The team also focused on collaboration with subject matter experts, purpose-led organisations and business representative organisations.

We focused on two trends to help us understand what the future of business could look like. “Purpose-led business refers to where businesses balance profit with achieving wider social and environmental good. Blockchain is a potentially disruptive technology and one that not many people know about. There is also a lack of widespread understanding about the opportunity that blockchain technology represents for business, and how the technology itself may change with time” Ms Tremain says.

“We found that the way businesses approach their role in society and how they organise themselves is changing. This brings new opportunities for government, business and communities to work together to meet the great challenges of our times.”

Long-term Insights Briefings must be produced every three years by chief executives of government departments. They do not contain policy recommendations and are not influenced by the Government of the day. They aim to prompt thinking and spark debate by exploring issues that matter for the future of New Zealand.

We invite you to read the Briefing on the MBIE website: https://www.mbie.govt.nz/final-ltib

