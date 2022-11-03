Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Celebration Box Partners With Fast 5 Netball World Series

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 5:18 am
Press Release: Celebration Box

Celebration Box are proud to announce that we have been named one of the Official Player of the Match Partners for the FAST5 World Series in Christchurch.

Fast5 is a modified version of Netball featuring multiple point shots, double point power plays, five players-a-side and shortened quarters.

The world’s top ranked six teams will play the fast-moving condensed version of the game from the 4th-6th November 2022 at the Christchurch Arena.

Celebration Box is a NewZealand owned Gifting company that offers Gift Boxes, Flowers, and Sweet Treats NZ wide.

“This partnership aligns with our brand, which is all about celebrating success and special moments,” Celebration Box Managing Director Wayne Kennerley said.

This partnership with Fast5 adds to the continued investment Celebration Box makes towards supporting the growth of Netball in New Zealand. As naming rights partner of the Celebration Box Under 18 Netball Champs, Celebration Box has also partnered with the Northern Stars who compete in the ANZ Premiership.

With Celebration Box’s commitment to supporting young athletes and leaders in New Zealand, we are extremely happy to be once again supporting the growth of Netball in New Zealand.

Netball New Zealand Chief Commercial Officer David Cooper said he was pleased that Celebration Box had grown their partnership with Netball.

“We have had Celebration Box be our naming rights partner with our NZ U18 competition and we are excited about their further involvement in a World Netball event. FAST5 Netball World Series is a fast paced and dynamic version of netball and having Celebration Box on board to celebrate the Official player of the match for matches is such a great fit”, he said.

Celebration Box, owned by Kennerley Gourmet Grocery, is a part of a wider gifting businesses. The businesses include The Wild Rose, Paddock to Pantry, The Meat Box and Hello & Cookie. All five brands come together to offer one of the biggest food and floristry gifting services available in New Zealand.

To find out more about Celebration Box, please visit www.celebrationbox.co.nz

