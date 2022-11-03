Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Deloitte Top 200 Awards Finalists Announced For 2022

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 10:58 am
Press Release: Deloitte

The finalists in the Deloitte Top 200 Awards for 2022 once again showcase the best of New Zealand business and their commercial strength in a world which has reopened borders but not yet returned to business as usual.

“Our finalists have had time in recent years to re-evaluate what mattered most to their organisation. Delivering stakeholder value has still been top of mind but viewed through a wider lens that also encompasses sustainability and climate, diversity and inclusion, business culture and employee wellbeing.

“They’re also focused on the challenges of reconnecting with the world and re-engaging with people, and through continued agility and a committed long-term focus, our 2022 finalists have taken these challenges and turned them into opportunities,” said Deloitte Chief Executive Mike Horne.

Fran O’Sullivan, New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s Head of Business Content, has returned as judging convenor for the 33rd year of the awards.

“With the global economy at an inflexion point it takes true grit for business leaders and companies from across key sectors such as agribusiness, tourism and technology to post sustained growth,” said O’Sullivan.

“Luckily for New Zealand the individuals and firms nominated as finalists in 2022 exhibit this in spades.”

“This has been a much tougher year for most of our leading companies as the economy and global conditions have deteriorated," said judge Neil Paviour-Smith who is managing director of Forsyth Barr.

“Yet there were still some excellent performances that stood out and clear examples of how good strategy is delivering results for these companies.”

Together with Fran O’Sullivan and Neil Paviour-Smith, this year’s judges also include Jonathan Mason, Ross George, Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua, Barbara Chapman, Rob Campbell, Liam Dann, Royal Reed, Simon Moutter, and Ranjna Patel.

The Top 200 awards would not be possible without our exclusive media sponsor NZ Herald Premium and the support of our category sponsors 2degrees, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Barfoot & Thompson, BusinessNZ, Forsyth Barr, Hobson Leavy, Meredith Connell, ServiceNow, Tax Traders and The Aotearoa Circle.

A full list of finalists can be found below. The winners of the 2022 Top 200 awards, will be announced at the Top 200 awards and gala dinner on Thursday 8 December.

2022 Deloitte Top 200 Awards Finalists

Award categoryFinalists
Amazon Web Services (AWS) Company of the Year
  • Briscoe Group
  • Vulcan Steel
  • EBOS Group
ServiceNow Chief Executive of the Year
  • Jolie Hodson – Spark
  • Ross Taylor – Fletcher Building
  • Rhys Jones – Vulcan Steel
Tax Traders Chief Financial Officer of the Year
  • Jo Allan – Foodstuffs North Island
  • Phillippa Harford – Infratil
  • Marc Rivers – Fonterra
Forsyth Barr Chairperson of the Year
  • Mark Verbiest – Meridian Energy and Summerset Group Holdings
  • Prue Flacks – Mercury
  • Dame Therese Walsh – Air New Zealand and ASB Bank
The Aotearoa Circle Sustainable Business Leadership
  • Meridian Energy
  • KMD Brands
  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
2degrees Best Growth Strategy
  • Freightways
  • Toyota New Zealand
  • Scott Technology
BusinessNZ Most Improved Performance
  • Steel & Tube
  • Fonterra
  • Silver Fern Farms
Meredith Connell Young Executive of the Year
  • Kate O’Brien – Air New Zealand
  • Nick Flack – Christchurch Airport
  • Victoria Lam – Fonterra
Barfoot & Thompson Diversity and Inclusion Leadership
  • Lion
  • Spark
Hobson Leavy Visionary LeaderTo be announced at the Top 200 awards & gala dinner on 8 December

