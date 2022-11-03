TIAC Report Points To Need For Greater CAA Focus On Airspace At Unattended Aerodromes

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has released its final report into the mid-air collision near Masterton in June 2019, including recommendations to the Civil Aviation Authority to help prevent these types of accident in the future.

Included in the report is a safety recommendation that the CAA ensure that managers and users of aerodromes, in particular unattended aerodromes (i.e., those without air traffic control) understand and fulfil their responsibilities for ensuring safe operations. The recommendation proposes facilitating a coordinated approach with NZ Airports Association, among others.

NZ Airports looks forward to working with the CAA, WorkSafe NZ, Local Government NZ and other parties to clarify the roles and responsibilities of aerodrome managers affecting safety in the airspace around unattended aerodromes.

Aerodrome managers have a limited role in airspace safety and limited ways to influence aerodrome users’ actions once in the air, but as part of aviation communities and seeking to continuously improve air safety, the airports association will be a willing participant in following up the TAIC recommendations.

