Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TIAC Report Points To Need For Greater CAA Focus On Airspace At Unattended Aerodromes

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 1:33 pm
Press Release: NZ Airports

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has released its final report into the mid-air collision near Masterton in June 2019, including recommendations to the Civil Aviation Authority to help prevent these types of accident in the future.

Included in the report is a safety recommendation that the CAA ensure that managers and users of aerodromes, in particular unattended aerodromes (i.e., those without air traffic control) understand and fulfil their responsibilities for ensuring safe operations. The recommendation proposes facilitating a coordinated approach with NZ Airports Association, among others.

NZ Airports looks forward to working with the CAA, WorkSafe NZ, Local Government NZ and other parties to clarify the roles and responsibilities of aerodrome managers affecting safety in the airspace around unattended aerodromes.

Aerodrome managers have a limited role in airspace safety and limited ways to influence aerodrome users’ actions once in the air, but as part of aviation communities and seeking to continuously improve air safety, the airports association will be a willing participant in following up the TAIC recommendations.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Airports on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



BNZ: Report Shows Healthcare Businesses Struggling With Staff Shortages, But Bright Spots Remain

A new report from BNZ, Growing Forward – 2022 Health Sector Insights, which surveyed private healthcare providers, shows the sector continues to struggle with recruiting staff... More>>


Statistics: Keeping Census Data Safe Is A Priority

The safety and security of information gathered during the 2023 Census is our highest priority, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Reserve Bank: Solvency Stress Test Shows Resilience To Stagflation

Rising global interest rates necessary to curb inflation will test New Zealand’s financial resilience, Governor Adrian Orr says in November 2022 Financial Stability Report. More>>


FIRST Union: Countdown Workers Sign Major New Deal That Could Form Basis For FPA

Thousands of FIRST Union members at Countdown supermarkets have voted to accept a significant new 2-year Collective Agreement that includes wage increases of around 12%, a starting Living Wage... More>>


Statistics: NZ’s Gross Greenhouse Gas Emissions 78.8M Tonnes In 2020 

New Zealand’s gross greenhouse gas emissions were 78.8 million tonnes of CO2-e in the year ended December 2020, 20.8% higher than in 1990. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 