TPT Group Celebrates Advanced Security Group Turning 20 Years Old And IT Engine 25 Years

TPT Group www.tptgroup.co.nz celebrated 20 years of Advanced Security www.asgl.co.nz and 25 years of IT Engine www.itengine.co.nz on Saturday night, with a black tie event at the Wintergarden Ballroom of the Civic Theatre.

The event was attended by 180 long-serving staff, management, directors, valued suppliers, advisors and partners. It was a memorable night of great food, speeches, and incredible entertainment from Cheap Sleeper and New Zealand icon, Sir Dave Dobbyn and his band.

TPT Group CEO, Mike Marr commented, “It is great to be able to celebrate these milestones, and have so many of our team and supporters in the room who have helped us along the way. We believe that great teams create great companies, and we are incredibly proud of our people”.

The Advanced Security business was founded in 2002 and has grown from being an Auckland-based physical security provider to 16 offices across New Zealand today. The business provides many of New Zealand’s most important government and corporate organisations with electronic security solutions. IT Engine is an information technology managed services provider, which delivers advanced and innovative IT services and solutions across New Zealand.

Advanced Security General Manager, Hayden George, commented, “Our people have a resolute determination for success. We lean in and embrace challenges, and this makes us immensely proud and successful. Our people have great pride in their work and care about the outcomes they produce.”

Business Manager of IT Engine, Amanda Moore commented, “It is fantastic to be able to celebrate 25 years of IT Engine and 20 years of Advanced Security. We have an amazing team that I feel grateful for every day, IT Engine is truly like a family. The things our people achieve on a daily basis make IT Engine what it is today. Joining TPT Group four and a bit years ago is the best thing that could have happened to IT Engine.”

The Advanced Security and IT Engine are sister businesses within TPT Group which also includes Cablenet and ASG Technologies. Cablenet is also proudly celebrating it’s third decade in business.

TPT Group is an entrepreneurial family-owned investment business that has a successful track record of acquiring and integrating their subsidiary companies. They have had 10 successful start-ups and acquired 13 additional businesses since inception in 1999. Their strategy around acquisitions continues with further transactions expected to be announced in early 2023.

TPT Group Independent Chair, Graeme Hanson commented, “The board have had a wonderful opportunity to gain real special insight into what is a gem of a business, and we are very appreciative of that opportunity and to work with Mike and Terese. We have met a number of awesome colleagues, and also value the professional relationships we have with our supply partners”.

The various TPT Group subsidiaries have been recognised through an extensive number of awards that commend it’s people and their achievements.

The event also celebrated the significant contribution that the Group has made to the community through several charities, including The Runway Foundation, which Mike and Terese Marr founded in 2015. The Runway Foundation is special charity that works with communities to provide support and opportunities for people with ADHD, Terese being the CEO of the Foundation.

About TPT Group

TPT Group is proud to be a New Zealand family-owned and operated business.

Founded in 1999, it is a privately held investment company with a focus on the growth and development of a portfolio of entities in key business sectors. The Group provides governance, strategy, systems and capital to allow the businesses to fulfil their market potential.

The Group consists of nine businesses, several of which are leaders in their respective fields, and includes technology and future innovative products. The Group has 24 offices across New Zealand.

Wholly owned subsidiaries include; Advanced Security, IT Engine, Cablenet, Technology Leasing, Promessa Property Group, ASGSPL, ASG Technologies, VigilAir and TPT Group Investment Fund.

© Scoop Media

