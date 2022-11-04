Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Outward Bound And Te Ātiawa Re-ink Partnership Agreement

Friday, 4 November 2022, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

The Outward Bound School of New Zealand and iwi Te Ātiawa o Te Waka-a-Māui have re-signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to continue working together to enhance Tikanga tuku iho (tradition and customs) of their organisations in Anakiwa and surrounding whenua.

Malindi MacLean Chief Executive Outward Bound said the relationship with Te Ātiawa is a vital partnership for the outdoor school based in Anakiwa.

“We empower New Zealanders to make life-changing journeys of self-discovery through shared adventure in te au tūroa, the natural world.

“The tiaki of Anakiwa is at the heart of our mahi, and we remain guided by Te Ātiawa to lead us in safeguarding the future of Anakiwa and the surrounding whenua, moana and awa in where we are privileged to live and work.”

The founding MoU was established between the organisations in 2004, with Te Ātiawa and Outward Bound discovering their shared values.

Justin Carter, Chief Executive Te Ātiawa o Te Waka a Māui, says the agreement was jointly signed during a two-day wānanga at Waikawa Marae last week.

“We were delighted to welcome the Outward Bound team to Waikawa Marae.”

The signing took place during an overnight stay at the Marae which included a pōwhiri, cultural training, waiata, and haka practice.

“Eighteen years after our original agreement was inked we continue to strengthen our partnership, and Te Ātiawa is excited to continue our commitment to work together to create a better Aotearoa,” he said.

MacLean says in recent years Outward Bound has worked with Te Ātiawa for their guidance and blessing of the 2018 campaign Project Refresh Anakiwa. The goal of this campaign was to upgrade and future-proof the school’s facilities. It included the launching of a new Waka Ama fleet in 2017 and the unveiling of the new safety vessel Rāhiri this year.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



BNZ: Report Shows Healthcare Businesses Struggling With Staff Shortages, But Bright Spots Remain

A new report from BNZ, Growing Forward – 2022 Health Sector Insights, which surveyed private healthcare providers, shows the sector continues to struggle with recruiting staff... More>>


Statistics: Keeping Census Data Safe Is A Priority

The safety and security of information gathered during the 2023 Census is our highest priority, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Reserve Bank: Solvency Stress Test Shows Resilience To Stagflation

Rising global interest rates necessary to curb inflation will test New Zealand’s financial resilience, Governor Adrian Orr says in November 2022 Financial Stability Report. More>>


FIRST Union: Countdown Workers Sign Major New Deal That Could Form Basis For FPA

Thousands of FIRST Union members at Countdown supermarkets have voted to accept a significant new 2-year Collective Agreement that includes wage increases of around 12%, a starting Living Wage... More>>


Statistics: NZ’s Gross Greenhouse Gas Emissions 78.8M Tonnes In 2020 

New Zealand’s gross greenhouse gas emissions were 78.8 million tonnes of CO2-e in the year ended December 2020, 20.8% higher than in 1990. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 