NZPFU Issues Further Strike Notices

The NZPFU has issued further strike notices with the first strike for 21 November 2022 to ensure the Union has the ability to take further action if necessary.

THE ISSUING OF THESE NOTICES IS NOT ANY INDICATION OF THE PROGRESS OF DISCUSSIONS TO SET UP NEGOTIATIONS NEXT WEEK.

There are strict strike notice requirements under the Employment Relations Act and the NZPFU wanted to ensure strike action was available in case the negotiations next week do not resolve the bargaining. The timing of the issuing of these notices (downloadable here) is due to those notice requirements, not because of any developments today.

Earlier today the NZPFU called off today’s strike after the Government provided a proposal which will assist further negotiations.

The NZPFU and FENZ are currently in discussions to set up the negotiations next week. The NZPFU wants to resolve the bargaining, but we also need to be prepared in case we do not make the necessary progress this week.

