Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZPFU Issues Further Strike Notices

Friday, 4 November 2022, 4:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union

The NZPFU has issued further strike notices with the first strike for 21 November 2022 to ensure the Union has the ability to take further action if necessary.

THE ISSUING OF THESE NOTICES IS NOT ANY INDICATION OF THE PROGRESS OF DISCUSSIONS TO SET UP NEGOTIATIONS NEXT WEEK.

There are strict strike notice requirements under the Employment Relations Act and the NZPFU wanted to ensure strike action was available in case the negotiations next week do not resolve the bargaining. The timing of the issuing of these notices (downloadable here) is due to those notice requirements, not because of any developments today.

Earlier today the NZPFU called off today’s strike after the Government provided a proposal which will assist further negotiations.

The NZPFU and FENZ are currently in discussions to set up the negotiations next week. The NZPFU wants to resolve the bargaining, but we also need to be prepared in case we do not make the necessary progress this week.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



University Of Auckland: Climate Change To Alter Heights Of New Zealand Waves, Modelling Shows
Climate change may reduce the heights of New Zealand’s waves from today’s levels in autumn and summer and increase wave heights in spring and winter, according to modelling... More>>



BNZ: Report Shows Healthcare Businesses Struggling With Staff Shortages, But Bright Spots Remain

A new report from BNZ, Growing Forward – 2022 Health Sector Insights, which surveyed private healthcare providers, shows the sector continues to struggle with recruiting staff... More>>


Statistics: Keeping Census Data Safe Is A Priority

The safety and security of information gathered during the 2023 Census is our highest priority, Stats NZ said today. More>>



Banking: Good Shepherd NZ And BNZ Now Offering All ‘Good Loans’ Interest And Fee Free

Through its partnership with Good Shepherd NZ, BNZ is supporting interest free Good Loans of up to $7,000 to eligible families and individuals on limited incomes to help them avoid predatory lenders and high-cost debt... More>>


FIRST Union: Countdown Workers Sign Major New Deal That Could Form Basis For FPA

Thousands of FIRST Union members at Countdown supermarkets have voted to accept a significant new 2-year Collective Agreement that includes wage increases of around 12%, a starting Living Wage... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 