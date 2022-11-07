Facts Trump Emotive Anti-mining Slogans

Facts, not emotive slogans, should be used to determine where mining can take place in New Zealand, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal.

"Groups protesting over the past couple of weeks keep referencing a protest 12 years ago that related to a suggestion to mine in National Parks, which are the jewels of Crown land. That suggestion was taken off the table a long time ago.

"I know it is easier to believe a slogan than to look for the facts, but the Department of Conservation website lays it out very clearly how they protect land that is worth protecting.

"In fact, out of 30 OECD countries, New Zealand has the highest proportion of land area protected for conservation.

"Not all land in the conservation estate is equal. Some of it is better used being productive, whether that be for farming, tourism, sport and recreation, skiing, mining, or various other permitted uses.

"Mining applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis and the process is extremely rigorous. No less than four Acts of Parliament are given consideration and applications take years to process. This approach allows for applications for alternative uses on conservation land to be assessed on their merits. There is not open access to the land for mining companies.

"For perspective, about 30 percent of New Zealand’s land is legally protected for conservation purposes, that’s about nine million hectares. Mining takes place on 0.04 percent of the conservation estate, that’s about 3,500 hectares.

"And let’s for a minute, look at the value of mining. While countries around the world are ramping up mining to meet demand for materials to build infrastructure to mitigate climate change, and to develop a low emissions future, New Zealand cannot seriously be considering banning mining.

"A confounding issue for environmentalists is to save the planet, we are going to need more mines not less.

"The critical minerals that will power green technology need to be mined somewhere. They cannot be recycled at the rate and volume they are needed, though of course the contribution of recycling will be valuable.

"We must consider survival of people and maintaining living standards that keep them healthy.

"The negative impact of mining is constantly overstated. The truth is that mineral extraction, suitably regulated, can and should contribute to solutions to the big problems worrying people.

"I am happy to talk any time to people about the significant contribution to environmental rehabilitation, pest control and management, and into funding research and conservation for the Government that the mining industry in New Zealand makes. You can see some examples of that here," Vidal says.

Straterra is the industry association representing New Zealand minerals and mining sector.

© Scoop Media

