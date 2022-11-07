Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Presbyterian Support Northern (PSN) Appoints New Chief Executive 

Monday, 7 November 2022, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Presbyterian Support Northern

Bonnie Robinson has been appointed as the new Chief Executive (Kaiwhakahaere Mātua) of Presbyterian Support Northern (PSN), one of New Zealand’s largest charitable social, health and disability services providers.

She is currently CEO of HBH Senior Living (formerly called Howick Baptist Healthcare) and succeeds Denise Cosgrove, who recently took up the role of CEO of The Selwyn Foundation.

Bonnie’s career spans over 20 years in social service organisations including PSN, Age Concern, Alzheimers Auckland and the Ministry of Social Development. In addition to her management experience, Bonnie has served on a range of boards and is currently President of the New Zealand Council of Christian Social Services.

Chair of Presbyterian Support Northern, David Hansen, comments: “The Board was very pleased with the high calibre of candidates to select from. Bonnie brings the experience, values and personal qualities required to lead our organisation through the next phase of fulfilling our Mission and mahi: to enable positive change in our communities.

Bonnie will take up her new role on 31 January 2023.

