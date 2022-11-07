BusinessDesk To Launch New Site And Add FundSource To Offering

New Zealand’s leading business news website, BusinessDesk, will launch a new and improved website tomorrow, whilst also announcing it will soon incorporate FundSource leading investment data into its offering.

FundSource is an esteemed New Zealand-based investment research house that has provided analysis to financial advisers and fund managers for several decades. BusinessDesk owner New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) now owns the FundSource trademark.

Launching on BusinessDesk within the month, FundSource will offer detailed data into KiwiSaver and managed funds, including league tables, with the ability to compare funds and other performance data. It will also show inflow and outflow of funds from each firm, with data being updated daily.

BusinessDesk General Manager Matt Martel says: the newly designed website and acquisition of FundSource, further demonstrates BusinessDesk’s focus on providing quality, leading business news, data, analysis and expert opinions to its thousands of readers across the country.

“Combined with our NZX and ASX data, BusinessDesk now boasts the most comprehensive data offering in the New Zealand news market. Furthermore, the additional news we provide for our readers from the likes of The Economist and Bloomberg, along with our expert investment analysis and other excellent content, cements our offering as the premier business news website in the country.”

Pattrick Smellie, BusinessDesk Managing Editor, says the new website has been created in-house at NZME, working with award-winning designer Benek Lisefski and development partner PlusClouds. It is the biggest overhaul in close to three years, when the original BusinessDesk news site launched.

“Our new world-class website and offering, further entrenches BusinessDesk’s position as a major force in New Zealand’s media and news ecosystem. With our growing editorial team and the support of our new owner, NZME, BusinessDesk is now the business and economic news and analysis site of choice for decision-makers and investors,” says Smellie.

BusinessDesk converted from a newswire to a public-facing site in 2020. It has grown from five reporters based in Wellington, to more than 23 journalists in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

To celebrate the launch of the new website, NZME is making a limited time offer of an annual subscription for $49 for new subscribers who sign up before the end of the year. Two-year subscriptions are also available as part of the limited time offer, for just $149. The discount allows for more people across New Zealand to discover BusinessDesk and make it their daily habit.

In other BusinessDesk news:

BusinessDesk is shortly kicking off a Business of Health investigation, led by Victoria Young. Journalists Donna Chisholm and Cecile Meier will be the main authors. Chisholm is amongst New Zealand’s best-known journalists. Meier is a Christchurch-based former Stuff business and health reporter. The investigation will look into the interaction of profit-based companies with our public health system.

Linda Clark, Rebecca Rendle and Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka have joined BusinessDesk as columnists. Clark is a former journalist who is now a partner at Dentons, Rendle is an employment law partner at Simpson Grierson and Sinhalage-Fonseka is a senior communications practitioner and board member of Auckland’s Heart of the City.

BusinessDesk subscribers can now also gift up to five stories a month to non-subscribers.

Brent Melville is now BusinessDesk’s South Island correspondent, based in Queenstown.

BusinessDesk’s Cooking the Books podcast, featuring Investments Editor Frances Cook, is New Zealand’s top business podcast.

© Scoop Media