Artisan Award Medal Haul For Pete’s Natural

Monday, 7 November 2022, 6:33 pm
Press Release: Pete's Natural

Motueka solar-powered soda company Pete's Natural has reinforced Tasman Nelson as one of New Zealand's top artisan regions by scooping four medals at the 2022 NZ Artisan Awards 2022

The New Zealand Artisan Awards is an annual event that allows innovative New Zealand food and beverage producers an opportunity to showcase their premium products.

Pete’s Natural Kola and Raspberry Kola both took out Gold, plus Pete’s Lemon Manuka Switchel and Hemp Manuka Goodness, both from Pete’s no-added sugar range, winning Bronze.

Marleen "Mrs Pete" Suy says the awards are fabulous recognition for the Pete's sodas.

"We've proven once again that natural can taste good," she says."

"We're committed to doing things the right way and our focus on fresh Aotearoa grown fruit, straight from the grower instead of imported concentrates and environmentally friendly production and packaging means our products not only taste great but they reflect our values.

Over the past 12 years Pete’s Natural has grown the family to 12 natural and tasty sodas, with now 6 of them winning awards. Pete’s Natural Lemonade and Feijoa Lemonade both won Bronze at the NZ Food Producers award in 2021 and 2022.

