FenceTank™: The Revolutionary Rainwater Tank For Small Spaces

It is common to think of water tanks as huge, unsightly structures on rural properties. Hardly ideal for the majority of people located in urban areas. But what if there was a rainwater tank that blended into your property’s landscape and was also a fence?

New Zealand based company, WaterSmart, has devised a stylish and innovative way to harvest rainwater. Their revolutionary product FenceTank™, manufactured in New Zealand, is the perfect space and water saver in one. It allows for an almost invisible solution that is perfect for small sections and high-density housing.

FenceTank™ is one of the narrowest above-ground water tanks on the market, measuring just 1800mm high, 1800mm long, and 410mm deep. Each FenceTank™ holds 1000 litres and it’s even possible to connect a series of water tanks to generate your own supply of water for weeks at a time.

The ease of installation is another huge advantage of FenceTank™. As long as the collected water is intended only for outdoor use, DIYers (with the correct tools) can install them. If they are not used for drinking water or diverted into the house, you don't even need consent.

FenceTank™ is also easy to maintain. The exterior of the tank can be cleaned with a soft-bristled brush and water mixed with mild detergent. While the tank's interior requires no maintenance when used to store non-potable water.

Among the many benefits of harvesting rainwater is the cost savings. Residents of a Hobsonville Point subdivision that harvest their own rainwater have saved an average of 56% on their water bills. As an example, this is the amount of water typically used for washing cars, watering gardens, and flushing toilets.

With FenceTank™, WaterSmart has proven that larger tanks aren’t the only option.

Rainwater tanks

can be slim, stylish, and easily stored on smaller sites. If you are looking to install your own rainwater harvesting system, you can view the full range of rainwater tanks on the WaterSmart website.

