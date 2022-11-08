Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FenceTank™: The Revolutionary Rainwater Tank For Small Spaces

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 10:14 am
Press Release: Watersmart

 

It is common to think of water tanks as huge, unsightly structures on rural properties. Hardly ideal for the majority of people located in urban areas. But what if there was a rainwater tank that blended into your property’s landscape and was also a fence?

New Zealand based company, WaterSmart, has devised a stylish and innovative way to harvest rainwater. Their revolutionary product FenceTank™, manufactured in New Zealand, is the perfect space and water saver in one. It allows for an almost invisible solution that is perfect for small sections and high-density housing.

FenceTank™ is one of the narrowest above-ground water tanks on the market, measuring just 1800mm high, 1800mm long, and 410mm deep. Each FenceTank™ holds 1000 litres and it’s even possible to connect a series of water tanks to generate your own supply of water for weeks at a time.

The ease of installation is another huge advantage of FenceTank™. As long as the collected water is intended only for outdoor use, DIYers (with the correct tools) can install them. If they are not used for drinking water or diverted into the house, you don't even need consent.

FenceTank™ is also easy to maintain. The exterior of the tank can be cleaned with a soft-bristled brush and water mixed with mild detergent. While the tank's interior requires no maintenance when used to store non-potable water.

Among the many benefits of harvesting rainwater is the cost savings. Residents of a Hobsonville Point subdivision that harvest their own rainwater have saved an average of 56% on their water bills. As an example, this is the amount of water typically used for washing cars, watering gardens, and flushing toilets.

With FenceTank™, WaterSmart has proven that larger tanks aren’t the only option.

Rainwater tanks

can be slim, stylish, and easily stored on smaller sites. If you are looking to install your own rainwater harvesting system, you can view the full range of rainwater tanks on the WaterSmart website.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Watersmart on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MIA: High Global Prices Drive Export Values For New Zealand Red Meat But Challenges Lie Ahead

High global prices continue to drive export growth for New Zealand red meat with the value of exports to almost all major markets increasing during September, however there are signs of a slow-down in some key markets... More>>


University Of Auckland: Climate Change To Alter Heights Of New Zealand Waves, Modelling Shows
Climate change may reduce the heights of New Zealand’s waves from today’s levels in autumn and summer and increase wave heights in spring and winter, according to modelling... More>>



BNZ: Report Shows Healthcare Businesses Struggling With Staff Shortages, But Bright Spots Remain

A new report from BNZ, Growing Forward – 2022 Health Sector Insights, which surveyed private healthcare providers, shows the sector continues to struggle with recruiting staff... More>>


Westpac: Well Positioned To Support Customers

“We’ve sought to turn more Kiwis into customers through great service and competitive offers. This has translated into good growth in mortgage and business lending market share in the past six months.”.. More>>


Banking: Good Shepherd NZ And BNZ Now Offering All ‘Good Loans’ Interest And Fee Free

Through its partnership with Good Shepherd NZ, BNZ is supporting interest free Good Loans of up to $7,000 to eligible families and individuals on limited incomes to help them avoid predatory lenders and high-cost debt... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 