Flood Gates Vs Sandbags: Which Is Better At Preventing Flooding?

Floods can occur quickly and without warning, leaving homeowners and businesses scrambling to keep water from entering premises and causing damage. When it comes to flood prevention, there are two main methods: flood gates and sandbags.

Since the late 16th century, sandbags have been used to prevent floods. In an attempt to stop or slow down flooding, sandbags are used to construct a wall. But sandbags have never really been a foolproof solution - even the best sandbag wall can still let 15% of water through. Flood gates are a sandbag alternative designed to block floodwaters from coming through an entrance, be that a door or garage.

What Are Flood Gates and How Do They Work?

A flood gate is usually made of aluminium and plastic and placed at the base of an entranceway to prevent water from entering. Popular solutions include Dam Easy flood barriers, and Aquastop flood gates. The flood barriers by Dam Easy are designed to fit all kinds of entrances and are very simple to install. They quickly and easily create a weather-tight barrier. But if you’re after a custom solution, Aquastop offers pressure-fit, tailor-made flood gates to fit virtually any entrance.

Flood Gates vs Sandbags - Which Is Better For Preventing Flooding?

Flood gates are cheaper and eco friendly

Flood gates are a one-time purchase and the initial investment will pay for itself after one use. When looking at the cost of sandbags, what often isn’t considered is the cost of transporting the bags, as well as the cost of building the wall, and then disposing of contaminated bags. Sandbag walls are incredibly time consuming to build, and must be constructed a certain way to provide maximum protection.

A flood barrier costs $1500 including GST, and can be used time and time again. By comparison, you will need 150 sandbags to build a metre high and wide wall. At $5 a bag, that's about $750. With the labour costs involved in building the wall, and the strain on your back, it's a lot of money for a solution that allows water to seep through, and is thrown away afterward. When you factor in the cost of transport and possibly the largest bill, packing up and then disposing of contaminated sandbags, floodgates are considerably cheaper!

Flood gates are more effective

Even the best sandbag wall can still let 15% of water through. That’s an alarming statistic considering the severity of damages that even a little water can have on a property. Even when a sandbag wall is built correctly, with plastic sheets between each layer, and at the correct height and depth, water will still seep through.

On the other hand, flood gates are known for their proven efficacy, after all, they are made from non permeable material and pressure fitted.

Flood gates are quicker, easier and safer to set up

Setting up sandbags is time-consuming and given floods happen quickly, there might not be time to build a sandbag wall. Even the slightest mistake with the set-up can greatly decrease performance and have damaging effects on your property. Installing sandbags is also very tiring - sandbags are heavy, and with the number of them you’ll need for flood prevention, the risk of straining your back is high.

Flood gates, on the other hand, can be installed within minutes by one person, so you're almost guaranteed to have them installed before flooding occurs. A flood gate can be set up pretty easily by any adult - it's perfect for people who don't have the strength to lift heavy sandbags. Another bonus is they’re easy to store. What’s more, flood gates are built to be reused for many years - making them an eco-friendly, cost-effective solution in the long run.

A 2020 Government risk assessment found that

one in seven New Zealanders live in areas prone to flooding. If you live in a flood-prone area, a flood gate should be an essential item in your emergency kit.

