The Financial Services Council Welcomes The News Today Of Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr’s Reappointment

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Financial Services Council

The Financial Services Council welcomes the news today of Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr’s reappointment.

FSC CEO Richard Klipin said, “The FSC has worked closely with the Reserve Bank over the past few years and it has a critical role to play in the stability and confidence of the financial system.

“The past three years have been an incredibly difficult time for the country, our people and our businesses.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Governor and the RBNZ team to help grow the financial confidence and wellbeing of all New Zealanders,” said Klipin.

