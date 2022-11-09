Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Landlord Association Calling For Perpetual Interest Deductibility To Be Restored To Long-term Landlords

Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 7:16 am
Press Release: Auckland Property Investors Association

The Auckland Property Investors Association Incorporated (“APIA”) calls for the government to immediately restore perpetual interest deductibility to any landlord who offers tenants long-term tenancy.

In August, the government announced its intention to restore perpetual interest deductibility to institutional build-to-rent developers. One caveat is that the developed property must be offered to tenants as long-term tenancies of at least ten years. This policy is set to become law by the Taxation (Annual Rates for 2022-23, Platform Economy, and Remedial Matters) Bill (No 2). The bill is currently at the committee stage.

“We recognise that, in time, institutional build-to-rents will be a pivotal chapter to the New Zealand housing story. But these are not projects that can be stood up overnight,” says APIA President Kristin Sutherland. “It will take years before the build-to-rent sector can add to our rental supply in a material way.”

Most tenants do not live in build-to-rent properties. And they won’t for several years.

“But that doesn’t mean security of tenure should have to take a backseat,” says Sutherland. “There are existing rentals on the market right now that the landlord would offer up as long-term tenancies. And they should be appropriately incentivised to do so.”

It makes little sense to encourage only build-to-rent developers to offer long-term tenancies. “If security of tenure is as critical as the government says it is, then surely the most effective solution is to get buy-ins from the entire rental sector and not just a minority of would-be landlords.”

“We can deliver security of tenure up and down the country right away if perpetual interest deductibility is restored to any landlord who offers tenants fix-term tenancies of at least ten years in much the same way the government is asking the build-to-rent developers to do.”

The Association’s general position is that interest limitation is unprincipled, born out of a knee-jerk reaction to outdated economic conditions and should be abolished. In the absence of a complete repeal, APIA is recommending to the Finance and Expenditure Committee that the build-to-rent carve-out should be broadened to include, among others, landlords who offer long-term tenancies.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Property Investors Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



James Cook University: New Dates For Māori Settlement Of Aotearoa

New archaeological research has provided a much more precise timeline for Māori settlement of Aotearoa (New Zealand) - with human settlement taking place as early as the mid- 13th century... More>>

MIA: High Global Prices Drive Export Values For New Zealand Red Meat But Challenges Lie Ahead

High global prices continue to drive export growth for New Zealand red meat with the value of exports to almost all major markets increasing during September, however there are signs of a slow-down in some key markets... More>>


University Of Auckland: Climate Change To Alter Heights Of New Zealand Waves, Modelling Shows
Climate change may reduce the heights of New Zealand’s waves from today’s levels in autumn and summer and increase wave heights in spring and winter, according to modelling... More>>



Financial Services Council: Welcomes News Of Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr’s Reappointment

FSC CEO Richard Klipin said, “The FSC has worked closely with the Reserve Bank over the past few years and it has a critical role to play in the stability and confidence of the financial system... More>>


Westpac: Well Positioned To Support Customers

“We’ve sought to turn more Kiwis into customers through great service and competitive offers. This has translated into good growth in mortgage and business lending market share in the past six months.”.. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 