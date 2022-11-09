Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fire And Emergency And NZPFU Talks Positive - To Continue Tomorrow

Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 4:53 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says talks with the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union today were positive and discussions will continue tomorrow.

"We put a new offer on the table that recognises the proposed financial support from the Government,’ he says.

"This provided a good foundation for constructive conversations about how we can reach a settlement that is fair and sustainable for everyone.

"It was a productive day with good progress made. I look forward to meeting with the union again tomorrow."

