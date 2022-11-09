Mitsubishi Motors' Exceptional Growth Year-on-Year

No matter what industry you are in, there has been no doubt that the past few years have been a rollercoaster ride. The unprecedented Covid-19 global pandemic set off a chain of events that disrupted every facet of our lives. It has been one of the few events in our lifetimes that affect every single person in our country, from the emotional well-being of everyday citizens adjusting to lockdowns and facing the unknown, to billion-dollar industries grinding to a halt as supply chains bottlenecked and threw a spanner in the works of what had previously been a well-oiled machine.

Needless to say, businesses across the countries scrambled to keep their heads above water. Now, as the dust begins to settle, we are beginning to see who was able to navigate these unforeseen events and in some cases, come out even stronger.

One of those companies is Mitsubishi Motors.

Mitsubishi Motors has had an exceptional year, with growth in both market share and sales year-on-year. We sat down with Sean Parrey, freshly appointed General Sales Manager at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi, to find out more about this growth and what factors have made it possible.

Parrey has recently taken up the role of General Sales Manager at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi but boasts a rather extensive resume in the Automotive Industry. Having previously excelled in sales and general management roles across three large dealer groups in Auckland with multiple brands and Franchises, Parrey has earned a reputation for his attentive and solution-driven approach to customer services. This has allowed him to keep his finger on the pulse of the market, and help us understand exactly what has helped drive Mitsubishi's phenomenal performance over the past few years. He knows the market and offered some insight into the current standing of Mitsubishi in the New Zealand market.

"Mitsubishi was the number one brand in New Zealand for the first half of the year and is now running a close second to perennial market leaders Toyota. We’re doing really well here on the North Shore, which I believe is off the back of products and pricing that is relevant to New Zealanders. The brand is very strongly supported by a very good national dealer network."

Mitsubishi has invested heavily into generating goodwill in both the global and Kiwi markets, taking the time to listen to its customers and not only implement this feedback into its latest models but also in its renowned customer service at its dealerships such as Simon Lucas Mitsubishi. This attention to their customer base, especially in the New Zealand market, is paying dividends and their NZ market share is a reflection of that.

"In terms of sales and market share, Mitsubishi at 17.1% is nearly double that of the 3rd place brand. I have seen that the great relationship between Mitsubishi Motors New Zealand and its motivated dealer network is the basis of making the most of all the available opportunities in the New Zealand market."

As mentioned earlier, Mitsubishi's commitment to its customers means they've developed a proactive yet flexible approach to the development of its lineup. This has allowed them to foresee the future trend for the automotive industry, being one of the first to market with their PHEV electric vehicle technology nearly a decade ago, and continually developing this technology to now service an ever-expanding segment of the market. Their latest PHEV models, the Next Gen Outlander PHEV and Eclipse Cross PHEV have proven themselves as not just being comparable to their combustion engine counterparts, but rather an evolution. You no longer have to compromise on style and performance to gain the benefits of a PHEV.

"Mitsubishi has focussed strongly on the development of their plug-in hybrids, the Eclipse Cross PHEV and Outlander PHEV. This technology has struck a chord with New Zealanders who want the savings and environmental advantages of electric vehicle technology coupled with the convenience of hybrid technology."

Mitsubishi has achieved this while still improving and refining its models, attracting many new people to the brand, and ensuring that lifelong Mitsubishi fans continue to see the manufacturer's commitment to evolving the vehicles they love.

"New model releases of old favourites like Outlander and Triton mean Mitsubishi has maintained and grown its position within the New Zealand new car market."

With their forward thinking and support from local dealers such as Simon Lucas Mitsubishi, Mitsubishi has just gone from strength to strength each year. And this is just the tip of the iceberg as to why the Kiwis have remained remarkably loyal to Mitsubishi.

"Along with the development of plug-in hybrids, New Zealanders love Mitsubishi’s combination of great style, value for money and reliability backed by the best new car warranty in the market. I have seen that our team at Simon Lucas supports the brand by delivering a quality experience for all our customers."

Mitsubishi's performance over the past few years is evidence that they are in tune with what Kiwis want. Given the unprecedented complications faced by industries around the world, Mitsubishi has proven that focusing on producing quality vehicles that cater to the needs of their customer base is the key to success.

"We have been able to maintain our sales in a very tough market which is a testament to the loyalty of our customers and the quality of our product."

It's this commitment to their customers that has allowed Mitsubishi to become one of New Zealand's favourite automotive brands, and with the recent appointment of Sean Parrey as General Sales Manager of Simon Lucas Mitsubishi, it's evident that the support and customer service from local dealerships are sure to continue this trend. Simon Lucas enthusiastically weighed in on Sean Parrey’s appointment and the positive impact that is sure to have on the team at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi.

Managing Director Simon Lucas says that Sean has excelled in his previous sales and general management roles across three large dealer groups in Auckland with multiple brands with multiple franchises. His extensive experience in both new vehicle fleet and retail sales, as well as a wide network of contacts sales are a skillset that will enhance what is already a high performing sales team. His focus on strong motivational leadership based on great values are also the perfect fit for both Simon Lucas and the Mitsubishi brand, and he is already adding great value to the team and to our customers.

Mitsubishi Motors’ success over the past few years is a trend that doesn’t look to be slowing anytime soon, and with Sean Parrey as General Sales Manager it’s clear that they are continuing to put their best foot forward.

If you want to see why Mitsubishi keeps increasing its market share and winning over New Zealanders, why not test-drive one for yourself? Get in contact with the team at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi today!

© Scoop Media

