Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Need To Get Open Banking Right To Deliver To Customers

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 8:51 am
Press Release: NZ Bankers' Association

It’s important to get it right for customers, says the New Zealand Bankers’ Association in response to the government’s announcement today about open data for banking.

New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont says: “The consumer data right will help make open data sharing a reality for banking and other sectors. It’s important to make sure we get it right for consumers. Because of the weight of other regulation and compliance falling on banks at the moment, such as the new conduct regime and increased capital requirements, along with staffing and other supply chain constraints, we’ve told the government that banks need time to enable quality products that will excite New Zealand consumers. This will take some time to implement.

“Getting CDR right will involve ironing out a lot of detail, for example ensuring customer privacy and data security when third parties access their information.

“There may also be lessons from other countries the government could take into account as it develops the legal framework, especially around the need to align CDR with other regulation to make it as easy as possible for participants to implement.

“In the meantime, the government may wish to consider investing in a public awareness campaign about CDR. Our research shows that around two thirds of New Zealanders think sharing your banking information with third parties to access other financial services is either a bad idea or they don’t understand it.

“We look forward to working through the detail on the proposed consumer data right.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Bankers' Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


National Road Carriers: Supports 21 Days Diesel Holdings
National Road Carriers Association (NRC) sees the Government’s announcement today to increase onshore fuel holdings to 21 days for diesel as a significant step forward... More>>


James Cook University: New Dates For Māori Settlement Of Aotearoa

New archaeological research has provided a much more precise timeline for Māori settlement of Aotearoa (New Zealand) - with human settlement taking place as early as the mid- 13th century... More>>

MIA: High Global Prices Drive Export Values For New Zealand Red Meat But Challenges Lie Ahead

High global prices continue to drive export growth for New Zealand red meat with the value of exports to almost all major markets increasing during September, however there are signs of a slow-down in some key markets... More>>


MetOcean: Bay Of Plenty Record Marine Heatwave: A Year Of Hot Waters

Today, marine heatwave conditions in the Bay of Plenty have lasted an unprecedented full year – the longest continuous marine heatwave so far recorded for New Zealand... More>>



Financial Services Council: Welcomes News Of Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr’s Reappointment

FSC CEO Richard Klipin said, “The FSC has worked closely with the Reserve Bank over the past few years and it has a critical role to play in the stability and confidence of the financial system... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 