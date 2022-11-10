Orion Health Boosts Local Leadership By Welcoming Medical Expert Carey Campbell

Orion Health has welcomed Carey Campbell to the New Zealand-based team, in the role of Clinical Director: New Zealand and Australia.

Carey Campbell

Campbell joins Orion Health from Southern Cross Healthcare, where she was the Director of Nursing, a role she has held since 2008. Prior to this, Campbell worked at Waikato District Health Board, where she held a number of clinical, nursing education and nursing leadership roles.

Campbell was the clinical lead and product owner for the innovative partnership between Orion Health and Southern Cross Healthcare that developed and successfully implemented the electronic patient record across the 16 Southern Cross hospitals throughout Aotearoa.

Brad Porter, Orion Health CEO says Campbell is a strong addition to the Orion Health senior leadership team.

“We know the expertise Carey brings from her time at Southern Cross Healthcare and Waikato DHB puts her in an excellent position to hit the ground running at Orion Health.

“Orion Health isn’t just a technology company. It utilizes the insights of experienced medical professionals and infuses those with world-leading technology. Carey’s focus on producing quality healthcare systems and processes, alongside her extensive background in the New Zealand healthcare industry, means she is well-placed to help Orion Health revolutionise healthcare.”

Campbell completed her preliminary nursing training at Waikato Technical Institute, now Wintec, she then went to Massey University, where she gained her Bachelor of Nursing and later returned to study to complete a Post-Graduate Diploma in Health Leadership and Management and a Master in Health Practice at Auckland University of Technology.

In her new role, Campbell will be the advocate for the clinical end users of Orion Health products by engaging and collaborating with customers and local communities with a goal of ultimately making Orion Health’s technology deliver the best possible outcomes.

Campbell says: “At Orion Health I’ll be working on best-in-class health technology that delivers better conditions for health professionals while improving health outcomes across populations. I’m looking forward to adding my experience to the team of world-leading health and technology experts at Orion Health.”

Campbell joins Orion Health as it enters a new chapter of growth. This year, Orion Health announced it grew revenue to $150 million in FY22 achieving 12% year-on-year growth revenue across its financial year ending 31 March 2022, underpinned by a profit before short-term incentives of $8 million.

