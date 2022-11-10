Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ’s Credisense Collaborates With Global Fintech Mambu To Offer A Next-generation End-to-end Lending Solution

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 9:50 am
Press Release: Credisense

Credisense, a leading no-code origination, workflow and credit decisioning platform headquartered in New Zealand, has partnered with global cloud-native SaaS banking and financial services platform Mambu, to accelerate the modernisation of lending systems in the Asia Pacific market.

The partnership will provide lenders of all sizes with a flexible end-to-end lending platform that supports loan origination through to loan collections, all via a no-code, configuration-based technology stack. The Mambu / Credisense lending solution will help lenders to keep costs down while enabling them to modernise their technology systems, launch new products and services, and provide their customers with exceptional experiences.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with Mambu to offer an alternative end-to-end lending platform to lenders throughout Asia Pacific,” said Richard Brooks, Co-Founder and Director of Credisense,” and we were delighted to find a partner with a technology platform so harmonious with ours in both functionality and ethos. With our shared cloud-native, digital-first approach, together we can help lenders struggling under the weight of technology debt and antiquated systems to modernise, simplify and future-proof their businesses.”

The Mambu / Credisense partnership will deliver a modern, cost-effective platform for lenders that is underpinned by a no-code composable development approach, allowing lenders to bring new product development in-house without having to hire engineering-heavy teams. The end-to-end lending solution will benefit lenders of all sizes, and will be especially helpful for smaller, more localised lenders in the market today.

Paul Apolony, General Manager Australia and New Zealand at Mambu, said of the partnership: “At Mambu we are committed to working collaboratively within the fintech ecosystem with like-minded organisations that share our values and sense of purpose. With Credisense, we’ve partnered with an organisation that, like us, is dedicated to helping organisations to leverage the latest technology to deliver amazing experiences for their customers and improve the overall experience of lending. Our new joint initiative is going to be instrumental in opening up a range of new opportunities for lenders across the Asia Pacific region.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Credisense on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


National Road Carriers: Supports 21 Days Diesel Holdings
National Road Carriers Association (NRC) sees the Government’s announcement today to increase onshore fuel holdings to 21 days for diesel as a significant step forward... More>>


James Cook University: New Dates For Māori Settlement Of Aotearoa

New archaeological research has provided a much more precise timeline for Māori settlement of Aotearoa (New Zealand) - with human settlement taking place as early as the mid- 13th century... More>>

MIA: High Global Prices Drive Export Values For New Zealand Red Meat But Challenges Lie Ahead

High global prices continue to drive export growth for New Zealand red meat with the value of exports to almost all major markets increasing during September, however there are signs of a slow-down in some key markets... More>>


MetOcean: Bay Of Plenty Record Marine Heatwave: A Year Of Hot Waters

Today, marine heatwave conditions in the Bay of Plenty have lasted an unprecedented full year – the longest continuous marine heatwave so far recorded for New Zealand... More>>



Financial Services Council: Welcomes News Of Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr’s Reappointment

FSC CEO Richard Klipin said, “The FSC has worked closely with the Reserve Bank over the past few years and it has a critical role to play in the stability and confidence of the financial system... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 