NZ’s Credisense Collaborates With Global Fintech Mambu To Offer A Next-generation End-to-end Lending Solution

Credisense, a leading no-code origination, workflow and credit decisioning platform headquartered in New Zealand, has partnered with global cloud-native SaaS banking and financial services platform Mambu, to accelerate the modernisation of lending systems in the Asia Pacific market.

The partnership will provide lenders of all sizes with a flexible end-to-end lending platform that supports loan origination through to loan collections, all via a no-code, configuration-based technology stack. The Mambu / Credisense lending solution will help lenders to keep costs down while enabling them to modernise their technology systems, launch new products and services, and provide their customers with exceptional experiences.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with Mambu to offer an alternative end-to-end lending platform to lenders throughout Asia Pacific,” said Richard Brooks, Co-Founder and Director of Credisense,” and we were delighted to find a partner with a technology platform so harmonious with ours in both functionality and ethos. With our shared cloud-native, digital-first approach, together we can help lenders struggling under the weight of technology debt and antiquated systems to modernise, simplify and future-proof their businesses.”

The Mambu / Credisense partnership will deliver a modern, cost-effective platform for lenders that is underpinned by a no-code composable development approach, allowing lenders to bring new product development in-house without having to hire engineering-heavy teams. The end-to-end lending solution will benefit lenders of all sizes, and will be especially helpful for smaller, more localised lenders in the market today.

Paul Apolony, General Manager Australia and New Zealand at Mambu, said of the partnership: “At Mambu we are committed to working collaboratively within the fintech ecosystem with like-minded organisations that share our values and sense of purpose. With Credisense, we’ve partnered with an organisation that, like us, is dedicated to helping organisations to leverage the latest technology to deliver amazing experiences for their customers and improve the overall experience of lending. Our new joint initiative is going to be instrumental in opening up a range of new opportunities for lenders across the Asia Pacific region.”

