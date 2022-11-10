Apptio Deepens Collaboration With AWS

AUSTRALIA & NZ – November 10, 2022 – Apptio, Inc., the leading provider of technology business management (TBM) applications, today announced the expansion of its Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), the company’s preferred cloud service provider for over two years. Apptio will expand its AWS footprint and AWS will continue to offer Apptio’s products directly to its customers in AWS Marketplace, making it easier for shared customers to access industry-leading cloud services and giving teams greater confidence to make the best decisions for their cloud spend and usage.

A recent Gartner® survey shows 50 per cent of CIOs plan to increase investments in cloud platforms in 2023[1]. According to the 2022 State of FinOps Report, many organisations use disjointed cloud management processes, relying on ad-hoc methods that lack accountability. Apptio aims to equip its customers with more powerful tools that decrease friction and complexity and enable more confident cloud management decision making.

“We find value in the expanded partnership between Apptio and AWS, as it allows us to manage our cloud spend and usage with enhanced clarity and certainty," said Ed Macosky, Chief Innovation Officer at Boomi. “As a category-leading, high growth, global software as a service (SaaS) company with the largest user base among integration platform vendors, we are continually looking for ways to operate more efficiently to better serve our customers."

“We have been extremely grateful for our collaboration with AWS,” shared Apptio Co-Founder & CFO Kurt Shintaffer. “We look forward to continuing to provide our joint customers the opportunity to use leading cloud services int their business models.”

“This is a natural extension of an already strong relationship with Apptio,” said Ruba Borno, vice president, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. “As a customer-centric organisation, we’re thrilled to make it easier for our customers to use Apptio’s cloud financial management tools, allowing them to better understand their cloud footprint and make the best decisions for their businesses.”

Apptio began its collaboration with AWS because of shared DNA of customer centricity and is now building on that foundation to provide new ways for customers to translate cloud spend to business value. Read more about Apptio’s collaboration with AWS here.

