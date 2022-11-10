Andrea Martinisi Placed 2nd ASI Association Of Sommeliers Asia-Oceania Competition, Tokyo

Andrea Martinisi placed 2nd at the ASI Association of Sommeliers Asia-Oceania Competition in Tokyo. This competition is the most important international event for wine and beverage professionals working in restaurants and hotels in Asia and Oceania. Held every three years, 24 candidates from 13 countries lined up for the 2022 contest.

Over two days candidates worked through a series of assessments and practical service tasks to challenge and showcase their sommelier skills,

The New Zealand Sommeliers and Wine Professionals is very proud of Andrea’s achievement and our second candidate, Marek Pryzborek was also a semi-finalist.

“It takes a lot of motivation and dedication to prepare and put yourself up for such competitions, says Andrea Martinisi.

“I was fortunate to compete for New Zealand at the 2019 World Best Sommelier Competition and I learnt so much from this event that I was determined to do the best I could in the Asia Oceania Competition. This is also a great help for my preparation for the World Competition in February.

“Standing on a stage, thinking on your feet, because you’re not sure what the next task will be, while being filmed and live-streamed is daunting but it’s also exciting to be personally challenged is such ways. I am very grateful for this opportunity,” comments Andrea Martinisi.

Andrea will go forward to compete at the ASI World Best Sommelier Competition in Paris in February 2023.

Winners

1st Mason Ng, Singapore

2nd Andrea Martinisi, New Zealand

3rd Loic Avril, Australia

About Andrea

Originally from Italy, Andrea is Beverage Director of Michael Dearth’s The Grove Restaurant in Auckland City.

Following high school, Andrea trained as an electrician and ended up in UK working for Heston Blumenthal at The Fat Duck. Later, he worked for the legendary Gerard Basset MS, MW at Hotel TerraVina, near Southampton.

Andrea is a permanent resident of New Zealand.

