Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Orchard Sector Manager, Regan Judd, Named Young Horticulturist Of The Year

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 6:45 pm
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

Twenty-six-year-old Regan Judd has taken out the title of 2022 Young Horticulturist of the Year.

Regan, an orchard sector manager at T&G Global in the Hawke’s Bay, represented fruit and vegetable growers across the two-day event in Karaka, Auckland this week.

The competition brings together finalists from all corners of the horticulture sector to vie for the grand title in a series of tasks designed to test their practical and theoretical skills, leadership qualities and more.

Regan says he is "stoked" to have won the grand title, particularly given the calibre of the six other finalists and the effort that went into preparing for the event.

"One of the biggest benefits for me has been the connections I’ve made and the people I’ve met though this journey," he says.

Horticulture New Zealand engagement and extension manager, Kate Longman, congratulates Regan on his success, adding that such competitions highlight the opportunities for young people in the sector.

"Horticulture is a vibrant sector with a lot to offer the younger generation," Kate says. "Varied roles and career opportunities, self-development, upskilling and the opportunity to be part of a growing sector that’s feeding the world with oranga kai - fresh, healthy food."

Regan plans to use his prize money to travel to Europe and gain insight into the overseas apples and pears market.

"I know how we grow apples in New Zealand, but I’m keen to observe the European techniques."

Regan encourages other young people to enter the Young Horticulturist Competition.

"It’s opened my eyes to the vast opportunities in our sector and has helped me gain the confidence in myself to take further leaps," Regan says. "For those looking to join our sector, there’s a wealth of opportunities for those willing to give it a nudge."

Young Horticulturist chairperson Hamish Gates says the Young Horticulturist of the Year event offers an opportunity like no other for emerging leaders to challenge themselves and refine their skills.

"The confidence finalists gain within our event sets them up to take on bigger challenges in their daily lives," he says. "We strive for one thing - to seed the future now."

The Young Horticulturist of the Year competition is in its 17 th year. The event brings together seven competing Young Horticulturist Competition sectors: Young Grower of the Year (Horticulture New Zealand Fruit & Vegetable Sectors); Young Amenity Horticulturist (New Zealand Recreation Association); Young Achiever (New Zealand Plant Producers incorporated); Young Florist/Flower Grower (FLONZI Florists and Flower Growers NZ Incorporated); Young Landscaper of the Year (Registered Master Landscapers New Zealand); and Young Viticulturist of the Year (NZ Winegrowers).The seven competitors were selected as finalists after competition placings within their own industries.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horticulture NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Monetary Policy In Review 2017-2022

The Reserve Bank’s review of its monetary policy decisions for the period 2017-2022 was published today, including reports from two independent international experts. Reserve Bank chairman Professor Neil Quigley says the report is robust... More>>



National Road Carriers: Supports 21 Days Diesel Holdings
National Road Carriers Association (NRC) sees the Government’s announcement today to increase onshore fuel holdings to 21 days for diesel as a significant step forward... More>>


James Cook University: New Dates For Māori Settlement Of Aotearoa

New archaeological research has provided a much more precise timeline for Māori settlement of Aotearoa (New Zealand) - with human settlement taking place as early as the mid- 13th century... More>>




Commerce Commission: Businesses To Benefit From Reduction In Payment Fees As New Regulation Kicks In

With a reduction in fees businesses are charged to accept Mastercard and Visa payments, the Commerce Commission says there will be immediate relief for small to medium businesses... More>>


MetOcean: Bay Of Plenty Record Marine Heatwave: A Year Of Hot Waters

Today, marine heatwave conditions in the Bay of Plenty have lasted an unprecedented full year – the longest continuous marine heatwave so far recorded for New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 