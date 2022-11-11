Emerging Māori Design Advisor Wins Prestigious Supreme Property People Award

An advocate for using Māori design principles and tikanga to inform spatial and architectural design has won the highest accolade in the Central Property People Awards.

Rameka Alexander-Tu’inukuafe is a cultural design leader and architectural designer in Tauranga who has worked on a range of architectural and interior projects across the spectrum of commercial, residential, industrial and educational fields.

Formerly at Wingate Architects and now at TOA Architects, Rameka was named the Rider Levett Bucknall Young Achiever of the Year, and went on to win the Greenstone Group Supreme Excellence Awards at the ceremony held at Wintec in Hamilton tonight.

Judges assessed nominees for their academic achievements, demonstrable passion for the industry and how they show innovation and leadership skills as they look to the future.

The judging panel agreed Rameka has contributed significantly to the community, his marae, iwi, and the broader property industry, through his unique cultural background and architectural skillset. His long-term commitment to both whanau and career aspirations in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato were clearly evident and this, the judges felt, positioned Rameka to help organisations engage and navigate working with Māori and the wider community to use Māori design principles and tikanga to inform spatial and architectural design in cultural, civic, commercial, education, and community projects.

Of Ngāpuhi, Tongan and Pākehā descent, Rameka has developed and managed many Māori design engagement projects across a range of sectors and with clients such as Auckland Council, Cordis Hotel, Auckland Airport, University of Waikato, Momentum Waikato, Scion, Tauranga City Council and the Ministry of Education in his previous roles as co-leader and founder of Jasmax’s Waka Maia cultural design group and at Wingate Architects.

Property Council chief executive Leonie Freeman says the skills shown by Rameka have given him a growing reputation outside of the region.

“Rameka shows a way forward, a way to uphold values and tikanga of the past in our builds of the future – leaving a legacy of national significance.”

The Central Property People Awards Chow:Hill Judges’ Choice Award went to Charlotte Muggeridge, also a finalist in the Young Achiever of the Year category.

Charlotte’s career started at Waikato District Council, where she worked as a LIM Officer, and then a property officer. She went on to become a solicitor, focussing on technical property issues and she is an Associate at Harkness Henry, focusing on resource management and property law.

Charlotte enjoys working on issues that stem from environmental concerns, and plan submissions that affect future development and the shaping of a city or a district. She is already regarded in the local resource management space and intends to extend her expertise to actively contribute to the development and implementation of the new resource management reforms.

As well as showcasing emerging talent, the awards acknowledged industry leaders who have dedicated decades to their craft. Peter Faulkner, the former general manager for Pukeroa Oruawhata Group in Rotorua, was given the Foster Construction Group Outstanding Leadership Award in recognition of his dedication to help others within the industry and the community. Commercial property expert Geoff Felton received the Hawkins Waikato Long Service Award while commercial director Philip Hunt received the Bay of Plenty Hawkins Long Service Award.

Property Council New Zealand Central Property People Awards results:

Greenstone Group Supreme Excellence Award

Rameka Alexander-Tu’inukuafe, TOA Architects (previously Wingate Architects)

Rameka Alexander-Tu’inukuafe, TOA Architects Rider Levett Bucknall Young Achiever of the Year Award

Rameka Alexander-Tu’inukuafe, TOA Architects (previously Wingate Architects)

Harrison Grierson Urban Design Award

Waipa District Council – Perry Aquatic Centre Puna Kaukau o Te Oko Horoi Development

CKL Property Professional of the Year Award

Jeff Alexander, Silverton Alexander

Foster Construction Group Outstanding Leadership Award

Peter Faulkner

Beca Women in Property Award

Eva Cuttriss, Holmes Consulting

Veros Property Best Team Award

Zespri HQ Project Team, Zespri International Headquarters

Boffa Miskell Excellence in Sustainability Award

Foster Construction Team, Profile Group Hautapu Facility

Hawkins Long Service Award, Waikato

Geoff Felton

Hawkins Long Service Award, Bay of Plenty

Philip Hunt

Chow:Hill Judges' Choice Award

Charlotte Muggeridge, Harkness Henry

