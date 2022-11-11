Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tait-Kordia Joint Venture Selected To Build First Responder Radio Network Across NZ

Friday, 11 November 2022, 8:54 am
Press Release: Tait Kordia

The Tait-Kordia Joint Venture is pleased to have been selected to build and maintain a secure digital land mobile radio communications network across New Zealand, a key element of the Government’s recently announced Public Safety Network (PSN).

The Public Safety Network will provide New Zealand’s frontline emergency responders with a new shared reliable, secure and capable communications system. It will provide critical communications for New Zealand Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John Ambulance and Wellington Free Ambulance and includes scope to add new government users over time.

The joint venture company’s partner chief executives, Shaun Rendell of Kordia and Dr Yoram Benit of Tait Communications, say each company brings complementary skills to their partnership, with Kordia’s expertise in building, designing, maintaining, and operating specialist networks and Tait’s in critical communications terminals and network equipment, software and services.

“Tait and Kordia share an in-depth understanding of critical communications ecosystems and a commitment to working collaboratively with customers to provide innovative solutions that will make a tangible difference in enhancing emergency services’ frontline communications,” the JV CEOs say.

  • The New Zealand Government’s earlier announcement about the Public Safety Network is here Significant communications investment to keep emergency responders and the public safe | Beehive.govt.nz
  • News media enquiries about the Public Safety Network to ngcc2@police.govt.nz
  • Tait Communications is a Christchurch-headquartered critical communications-solutions business. Tait Communications has offices around the world and undertakes its research and development and manufacturing in New Zealand.
  • Kordia, a New Zealand State Owned Enterprise, is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions to a wide range of corporate and government clients throughout New Zealand, Australia, and the wider Pacific. With more than 65 years’ experience, Kordia’s offering in the mission-critical technology space spans connectivity, cloud, cyber security, modern workplace, media, broadcast, maritime, and more.

Next Generation Critical Communications Poutama Whai Tikanga Pāpāho is responsible for developing the Public Safety Network on behalf of emergency services. NGCC is the government’s leading advisor on critical communications for public safety in New Zealand ngcc2@police.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tait Kordia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Monetary Policy In Review 2017-2022

The Reserve Bank’s review of its monetary policy decisions for the period 2017-2022 was published today, including reports from two independent international experts. Reserve Bank chairman Professor Neil Quigley says the report is robust... More>>



National Road Carriers: Supports 21 Days Diesel Holdings
National Road Carriers Association (NRC) sees the Government’s announcement today to increase onshore fuel holdings to 21 days for diesel as a significant step forward... More>>


James Cook University: New Dates For Māori Settlement Of Aotearoa

New archaeological research has provided a much more precise timeline for Māori settlement of Aotearoa (New Zealand) - with human settlement taking place as early as the mid- 13th century... More>>




Commerce Commission: Businesses To Benefit From Reduction In Payment Fees As New Regulation Kicks In

With a reduction in fees businesses are charged to accept Mastercard and Visa payments, the Commerce Commission says there will be immediate relief for small to medium businesses... More>>


MetOcean: Bay Of Plenty Record Marine Heatwave: A Year Of Hot Waters

Today, marine heatwave conditions in the Bay of Plenty have lasted an unprecedented full year – the longest continuous marine heatwave so far recorded for New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 