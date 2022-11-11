Tait-Kordia Joint Venture Selected To Build First Responder Radio Network Across NZ

The Tait-Kordia Joint Venture is pleased to have been selected to build and maintain a secure digital land mobile radio communications network across New Zealand, a key element of the Government’s recently announced Public Safety Network (PSN).

The Public Safety Network will provide New Zealand’s frontline emergency responders with a new shared reliable, secure and capable communications system. It will provide critical communications for New Zealand Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John Ambulance and Wellington Free Ambulance and includes scope to add new government users over time.

The joint venture company’s partner chief executives, Shaun Rendell of Kordia and Dr Yoram Benit of Tait Communications, say each company brings complementary skills to their partnership, with Kordia’s expertise in building, designing, maintaining, and operating specialist networks and Tait’s in critical communications terminals and network equipment, software and services.

“Tait and Kordia share an in-depth understanding of critical communications ecosystems and a commitment to working collaboratively with customers to provide innovative solutions that will make a tangible difference in enhancing emergency services’ frontline communications,” the JV CEOs say.

The New Zealand Government’s earlier announcement about the Public Safety Network is here Significant communications investment to keep emergency responders and the public safe | Beehive.govt.nz

News media enquiries about the Public Safety Network to ngcc2@police.govt.nz

Tait Communications is a Christchurch-headquartered critical communications-solutions business. Tait Communications has offices around the world and undertakes its research and development and manufacturing in New Zealand.

Kordia, a New Zealand State Owned Enterprise, is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions to a wide range of corporate and government clients throughout New Zealand, Australia, and the wider Pacific. With more than 65 years’ experience, Kordia’s offering in the mission-critical technology space spans connectivity, cloud, cyber security, modern workplace, media, broadcast, maritime, and more.

Next Generation Critical Communications Poutama Whai Tikanga Pāpāho is responsible for developing the Public Safety Network on behalf of emergency services. NGCC is the government’s leading advisor on critical communications for public safety in New Zealand ngcc2@police.govt.nz

