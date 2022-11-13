Winners Announced: Rodney Wayne And Caci Take Out The Supreme Awards At The Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards 2022

Two pioneering franchise brands from the beauty and personal care industry have shone to the fore in the 2022 Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards. Taking out the Westpac Supreme Franchise System of the Year is hairstyling franchise Rodney Wayne, while the Westpac Supreme Franchisee of the Year goes to skin health and confidence clinic, Caci Blenheim, owned by Krista Coningham.

This is the first time Rodney Wayne has won this prestigious award, says Robyn Pickerill, CEO of Franchise Association of New Zealand (FANZ). She could not be more pleased for this iconic brand and long-time FANZ member to achieve this accolade. “The concept of ‘we listen, we care’, is at the heart of the Rodney Wayne business, and tonight, the franchise world says ‘we heard, and we celebrate you,” she says.

Caci Blenheim is the Westpac Supreme Franchisee for 2022, and this is an acknowledgement that owner Krista Coningham is a lady with a dream, which she has turned into reality. Krista’s focus has been on building team culture and fulfilling the Caci purpose of creating meaningful journeys with their customers, believing that this done well, the rewards will follow. “Seeing franchisees across NZ fulfil their dreams is at the heart of successful franchising and is a key reason celebrating success is so important,” says Robyn.

She notes that the Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards celebrate the franchise community, their resilience, business acumen, hard work and many achievements. “We congratulate all the finalists and winners who have demonstrated their successes, and in particular the Supreme Winners who have shown the resilience to believe in themselves, their franchise model, and their teams to achieve the ultimate franchising accolades.

Rodney Wayne opened his first Auckland salon in the heart of the city in 1980, capturing the attention of Aucklanders seeking world-class style. He knew that a quality consultation was vital to understanding and achieving client needs and wishes, and within eight years, eight hair salons carried his name. Today, there are more than 30 salons in the Rodney Wayne stable and 15 Shampoo ‘n’ Things haircare stores across the country.

Already recognised as the most awarded hair salon in New Zealand, Rodney Wayne has added another accolade by winning not only the Westpac Supreme Franchise System of the Year award but is also named winner of the Marketing Campaign of the Year category and took out the Franchise System of the Year – Retail and Hospitality section, too. Judges said of Rodney Wayne: ‘An all-round compelling winner who presented a clear, concise and robust submission.’ They have a strong sustainability and strategic focus producing exceptional business outcomes for all involved.”

Recognised as a standout amongst more than 35,000 nationwide franchisees, Krista Coningham’s Blenheim Caci Clinic is the deserved winner of the prestigious Westpac Supreme Franchisee of the Year award. Caci Clinic is a national network of skincare destinations which all started with the Newmarket branch opened in Auckland, by David and Jackie Smith. Offering skin treatments, the clinic has revolutionised the beauty industry through its passion for delivering 'Skin Confidence' - helping people feel confident in their skin. Caci is one of the most trusted names in the skin and appearance industry, known for providing real results within safe and welcoming clinics.

In Krista’s capable hands, the Blenheim Caci – one of more than 80 locations throughout New Zealand – has won the confidence and appreciation of a dedicated clientele, not only winning in the Westpac Franchise Awards, but also gaining multiple unprompted 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook. Caci Blenheim also led home the finalists in the Franchisee of the Year - Retail & Hospitality category. She impressed the judges, who noted: “The supreme winner demonstrates a significant and genuine commitment to her business, its culture, and the people in her team. She has achieved outstanding results and growth.”

Competition in the FANZ Westpac New Zealand Franchise awards is fierce. After all, this is the most highly franchised country per capita in the world, with more than 590 franchise systems operating here with a staggering 32,000+ outlets across all kinds of vertical industries. These include everything from cafés and convenience stores to cleaners, hair salons and beauty practitioners, electricians, plumbers, construction, property maintenance, companion driving and many more. Franchising is a highly successful business model that is a popular option for many industries.

The most recent window into franchising in New Zealand remains the Franchising New Zealand 2021 survey conducted by Massey University in conjunction with the Franchise Association of New Zealand. This shows franchising makes up 12% of NZ’s GDP with a $36.8 billion turnover, generating jobs for 156,820 people.

The Awards also recognised the field management staff, service providers who support franchisees nationwide, and the community involvement of many franchise brands.

For a full list of winners, see below.

Results – Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards 2022 winners:

· Westpac Supreme Franchise System of the Year:

Rodney Wayne

· Westpac Supreme Franchisee of the Year:

Krista Coningham, Caci Blenheim

Field Manager of the Year

· Under $500,000: Brett Dennis, Green Acres Northland

· Over $500,000: Brent Malone, Aramex Napier

Service Provider of the Year: Franchise New Zealand media

Franchisee Special Awards

Regional Master Franchisee of the Year:

Praneel Nair Clean Planet Rotorua

Excellence in Customer Engagement:

Adrian Kay, Dream Doors Christchurch

Franchise System Special Awards

Excellence in Sustainability Contribution:

Epiphany Café

Marketing Campaign of the Year: Rodney Wayne

Rodney Wayne Excellence in Community Contribution:

Exceed

Small Business Franchisee of the Year: Ben Coates, Green Acres, Northland

Retail & Hospitality

Franchise System of the Year: Rodney Wayne

Rodney Wayne Franchisee of the Year: Krista Coningham, Caci Blenheim

Home & Lifestyle

Franchise System of the Year: Carpet Court

Carpet Court Franchisee of the Year: Adrian Kay Dream Doors Christchurch

Business to Business

Franchise System of the Year: Cleantastic

Cleantastic Franchisee of the Year: Gary and Kirsten Camoin, Paramount Services Christchurch

The Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards 2022 are sponsored by:

