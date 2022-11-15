Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZGDA And The US Embassy Partner For Game Event Focused On Social Change

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 2:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Game Developers Association

The New Zealand Game Developers Association and the US Mission to Aotearoa New Zealand are partnering together to create Koia Jam, a game jam competition devised to stimulate New Zealand to think about anti-bullying, anti-harassment, and anti-disinformation online.

While there are long-standing policies, infrastructure, and regulations in place to ensure the safety of children on playgrounds and in vehicles, there is little in the way of safeguards for online places where young people are spending an ever growing amount of time. This has led to a proliferation of disinformation, misinformation and online cyberbullying over the past few decades, and has had innumerable consequences for mental health.

Video games have long been a place for learning, social exchange, and building connections with people online, and its potential for driving social change has only recently been explored. Games like “Concrete Genie” and organisations like Games for Change have empowered a new generation of game creators and social innovators to combat toxic online cultures.

“Stimulating social change through media is incredibly difficult, but there are few mediums more suited to the challenge than games. Koia Jam will provide an opportunity for people to explore the themes of misinformation and online safety in an engaging way and to spark critical thinking on complex issues” says NZGDA Chairperson Chelsea Rapp.

Koia Jam is a 48 hour game jam, a time-limited hack-a-thon where small teams attempt to create a playable game over a single weekend. Game Jam competitions can be intensely social experiences, relying on close, functional teamwork.

“Bullying and the spreading of disinformation are global challenges, including in the gaming world. These are some of the biggest obstacles to being online nowadays in both Aotearoa New Zealand and the United States. We are proud to partner with NZGDA for Koia Jam 2022 to spread a message of positivity and inclusion online. Let’s play games and have fun together,” says U.S. Ambassador Tom Udall.

Taking place from November 25-27, Koia Jam also features a series of web interviews with New Zealand game developers who discuss the idea of driving social change through game development. These can be found on the NZGDA facebook page. Learn more about Koia Jam or register your team by visiting Koia.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Game Developers Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Infratil: Interim Results For The 6 Months Ended 30 September 2022

Infratil today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $350.5 million for the six months ended 30 September 2022... More>>


FSC: Fraud Cases On The Rise
Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), a free financial Ombudsman service, is warning consumers to be vigilant when it comes to fraud, following a noticeable increase in complaints around financial scams over the past year... More>>

Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Reaches 14-year High Of 10.1 Percent

In October 2022, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories we measure. Compared with October 2021: -grocery food prices increased by 9.7 percent... More>>




Westpac: Economic Overview, November 2022 – No Easy Way Down

Mounting pressure on domestic prices and wages means that the odds of a soft landing for the New Zealand economy are getting slimmer, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>



350 Aotearoa: Electricity Privatisation Delivers “Excess Dividends” At Cost Of People And Planet
A new report “Generating Scarcity; How the gentailers hike electricity prices and halt decarbonisation” co-authored by FIRST Union, the NZCTU and 350 AotearoaNZ argues that since the partial-privatisation... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 