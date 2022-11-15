Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand To Welcome 2.8 Million Customers This Summer

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is gearing up its resources to welcome 2.8 million passengers between 15 December 2022 and 31 January 2023, following a surge in demand for what will be the first summer holiday period since Covid restrictions eased.


Air New Zealand Chief Operating Officer Alex Marren says during the same period last year, the airline carried just 1.1 million passengers, a clear indication that travel is rebounding.

“Over recent weeks, we’ve seen a strong increase in bookings and over the summer, we’ll be operating at pre-Covid levels.

We know how important it is to get our customers to where they need to be safely, so we’ve strengthened our operations to ensure customers enjoy a seamless airport and inflight experience.”


Over the last 10 months, Air New Zealand has hired more than1,950 operational employees – around 1,200 cabin crew, 250 pilots, 400 airport employees and 30 engineers. By February 2023, the airline will have hired an additional 700 people.


“Over the summer peak, we’re also adding a pool of casual employees across our airports to help customers on our busiest days. Where possible, we’re offering our part-time employees a full-time role.

We’re back to more robust performance compared to our winter months where we experienced high levels of Covid. In preparation for summer, we’ve added some additional flexibility around our flight schedule and increased crew standby levels.”


Air New Zealand is welcoming two new domestic A321neos into the fleet adding 50 additional seats per flight, brought in charter airline Wamos Air to operate daily return Auckland – Perth services and is continuing to bring back Boeing 777s from long term storage.

We’re going to be keeping the little ones entertained these holidays with a special Kia Ora Kids. The 36-page interactive magazine features a travel journal, Aotearoa’s natural wonders and native wildlife, puzzles, and iconic Kiwi destinations. Plenty to keep them occupied!


With almost 3 million customers travelling on the Air New Zealand network this summer, the airline is gearing up for a busy few weeks.

Here are Air New Zealand’s top travel tips for the summer:

  1. Be travel ready and check-in early. You can do this up to 24 hours before your flight by downloading the Air NZ mobile app or online. You’ll find your journey through check-in at the airport will be a little faster.
  2. Completing travel declarations is more important than ever so make sure you check travel requirements for the country you’re travelling to.
  3. Pack within your limits and use our baggage calculator to save you from repacking your luggage at the airport or having to pay excess baggage fees. If you’d like to carry an additional bag, prepurchase this before your flight here (hint: it’s cheaper than having to pay at the airport).
  4. Airports will be bustling in December and January, so we recommend you arrive at the airport three hours before your flight if travelling internationally, and a minimum of 60 minutes before your flight if travelling domestically to avoid any disruption.
  5. If you didn’t already download the Air NZ app in step one, here’s another reminder. If there are any changes to the status of your flight, having the app will make sure you receive any notifications.

The Air New Zealand wāhnau look forward to serving its customer this holiday season!

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Infratil: Interim Results For The 6 Months Ended 30 September 2022

Infratil today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $350.5 million for the six months ended 30 September 2022... More>>


FSC: Fraud Cases On The Rise
Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), a free financial Ombudsman service, is warning consumers to be vigilant when it comes to fraud, following a noticeable increase in complaints around financial scams over the past year... More>>

Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Reaches 14-year High Of 10.1 Percent

In October 2022, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories we measure. Compared with October 2021: -grocery food prices increased by 9.7 percent... More>>




Westpac: Economic Overview, November 2022 – No Easy Way Down

Mounting pressure on domestic prices and wages means that the odds of a soft landing for the New Zealand economy are getting slimmer, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>



350 Aotearoa: Electricity Privatisation Delivers “Excess Dividends” At Cost Of People And Planet
A new report “Generating Scarcity; How the gentailers hike electricity prices and halt decarbonisation” co-authored by FIRST Union, the NZCTU and 350 AotearoaNZ argues that since the partial-privatisation... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 