FSC Competition Winners Demonstrate Power Of Learning Good Money Habits Young

Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 5:51 am
Press Release: Financial Services Council

The Financial Services Council [FSC] has announced the winners of its 2022 Why Does Money Matter school video competition.

“The competition, in its second year, is an initiative to get kids, teachers and families talking about money,” says FSC CEO Richard Klipin.

“This is in support of the FSC’s vision to grow the financial confidence and wellbeing of New Zealanders.”

The challenge was to make a three-minute video on the topic of "good money habits”. Judges from within the FSC’s membership decided on the finalists and sent the top entries for each category through to the final judging round. Judges were looking for a compelling story, engagement, passion, accuracy, and evidence of independent thought.

“We are thoroughly impressed with the talent showcased again this year.

“With our top entries coming from Southland, Tauranga, Northland, Gisborne, Otago, and Auckland, it’s evident schools around the country have had some really meaningful conversations about money.

“From game shows and interviews with teachers and classmates to animations and sporting analogies, the approaches were very different but the messages were the same: learning good money habits young helps set you up to become a financially confident adult,” says Klipin.

The winning entries were announced at a special online session today by judges Latayvia Tualasea Tautai (YWCA), Dan Russell (Square One), John O’Connell (Life Education Trust) and Su Min Ahn (Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission).

“The FSC would like to thank all the students, teachers and everyone who submitted entries this year and had important conversations that will go a long way to equipping the next generation of Kiwis to be financially resilient. It is so important given the tough economic times we live in now,” concluded Klipin.

The winning entries showcased a diversity of formats, styles and tips from Kiwi kids:

Years 5-6

Years 7-8

Years 9-13

Blended (mixed year)

Each of the winners will take home a $2,000 cash prize for their school, while the highly commended entries will receive a $1,000 cash prize.

