Wefund Promotes Sacha Doyle To CEO As New Zealand Business Grows

Property & development finance facilitator Wefund has promoted Sacha Doyle to chief executive of its New Zealand business, along with recruiting new team members as it sets its sights on further growth.

Founded in Australia in 2019, Wefund is the only lending facilitator of its type in Australasia. The business leverages technology and data to connect commercial, development and property finance funding applicants with lenders to offer fast, competitive and reliable funding.

Applicants are invited to submit loan ‘scenarios’ through Wefund’s online portal. Wefund’s team of analysts then structure the scenario into a lending proposition, which is presented to accredited lenders (which include institutional & private funds and family offices). New lenders are constantly brought on board to increase the lending pool available.

Using detailed financial modelling drawing on multiple data sources, Wefund’s team provides applicants with a detailed view of project feasibility and profitability with finance options, drawing on multiple loan and debt structures.

Over the past six months following its launch in New Zealand, Wefund has established a leading position in the local market, settling multiple transactions with more to settle in the coming weeks.

Sacha Doyle, who was promoted to CEO from associate director in October this year, says the launch of Wefund in New Zealand has been met with enthusiasm and support from within the property market.

“Wefund has quickly become known as a reliable and trusted facilitator of development and property finance, offering full transparency of terms and quick approval times. We are proud to now offer access to a large pool of top-tier lenders, with our in-house technology, data and experienced staff delivering the most competitive solutions in the market,” she says.

As chief executive of Wefund’s New Zealand business, Sacha is responsible for leading the company’s strategic growth and overseeing its operations, along with developing and mentoring staff. She also takes a lead role in business development, sales, complex deal structuring and client relationship management.

Her passion for property finance means she also remains closely involved in analysing scenarios, as well as maintaining excellent relationships and networks across New Zealand and negotiating finance terms.



Sacha brings over 24 years of experience to her role at Wefund, primarily gained in the New Zealand financial services sector. She has worked across multiple divisions within major banks and non-bank lenders, focusing on business, commercial and property & construction finance.

Wefund has also appointed Kun Jin, Colin Leader and Josie Richardson to key roles supporting the company’s strategic growth, as it cements its leading position in the bank and non-bank property finance sector in New Zealand.

Kun Jin has been appointed as associate director, responsible for business acquisition, debt structuring and presentation, alongside building and maintaining relationships with key partners in the market.

He brings over 14 years of experience in New Zealand to Wefund, having worked across world-class financial service providers including UBS, GE Capital and China Construction Bank.

Senior Analyst Colin Leader is responsible for analysing, compiling and submitting finance applications to Wefund’s wide network of lenders. His 15 years of experience in the New Zealand financial services sector covers a broad spectrum of commercial, development and property finance.

Josie Richardson has joined Wefund as an analyst, supporting the company’s associate directors and senior analysts in collating and analysing deal data. She has several years’ experience in the finance industry in New Zealand, including working as a business manager for a major bank.

