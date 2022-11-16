Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wellington Airport Announces New Board Appointment

Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

Today Wellington Airport was informed by Wellington City Council that Mayor Tory Whanau will be joining the Board as a representative of Wellington City Council with effect from 19 November.

Mayor Whanau replaces outgoing Mayor Andy Foster who has served on the Airport Board as Wellington City Council’s representative since 2016.

Wellington Airport has thanked Andy Foster for his excellent contribution and is looking forward to working with Mayor Whanau.

Wellington Airport

Wellington Airport provides a world class airport for visitors, the Wellington region and New Zealand. It's international terminal, The Rock, is ranked 4th best in the World. Being very close to the CBD saves 5.4 million travellers plenty of time and makes Wellington a more attractive place to visit. The Airport won the Wellington Gold Awards for Safety and is a major supporter of local events, attractions and community groups.

