Wellington Airport Announces New Board Appointment
Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 12:56 pm
Today Wellington Airport was informed by Wellington City
Council that Mayor Tory Whanau will be joining the Board as
a representative of Wellington City Council with effect from
19 November.
Mayor Whanau replaces outgoing Mayor Andy
Foster who has served on the Airport Board as Wellington
City Council’s representative since 2016.
Wellington
Airport has thanked Andy Foster for his excellent
contribution and is looking forward to working with Mayor
Whanau.
