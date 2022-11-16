Wellington Airport Announces New Board Appointment

Today Wellington Airport was informed by Wellington City Council that Mayor Tory Whanau will be joining the Board as a representative of Wellington City Council with effect from 19 November.

Mayor Whanau replaces outgoing Mayor Andy Foster who has served on the Airport Board as Wellington City Council’s representative since 2016.

Wellington Airport has thanked Andy Foster for his excellent contribution and is looking forward to working with Mayor Whanau.

