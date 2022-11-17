Design Builders Take Top Spots At Prestigious Awards

The Design Builders teams from Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Franklin, Waikato, Taupo, and Bay of Plenty were on a winning streak at the Registered Master Builders House of the Year Awards in 2022, taking the win across several categories.

It was smiles and handshakes all around at Design Builders last month as their design and build teams across the country celebrated several successes in new home and renovation categories.

According to Andrew Price from Design Builders, the awards reflected the time, effort, and skill of their dedicated teams, who work hard to create one-of-a-kind homes for their clients.

“Our motto is a home built around you, and we truly work hard to ensure all our design and build projects are custom for our clients who desire homes to suit their unique needs and preferences.”

The Design Builders Hawke’s Bay team was a regional category and gold award winner in the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 – $1 million category, while the Design Builders Wellington team walked away with regional category and gold award wins in the CARTERS New Home $1 million – $1.5 million category.

Design Builders Taupo also shared in the national company’s success with gold and lifestyle awards in the GIB Showhome category, while Design Builders Waikato picked up a gold award in the New Home $500,000 – $750,000 category.

Our Design Builders Franklin showhome received a gold and regional category win in the GIB Showhome category.

While Design Builders design and build many new homes, they also love flexing their creative muscles with renovations. Design Builders Bay of Plenty won a silver award in the Bunnings Renovation $750,000 – $1.5 million category for an expert renovation of a home in rural Bay of Plenty.

“We’re always very proud of what we achieve, but seeing our efforts recognised by Registered Master Builders reaffirms our belief in our team’s exceptional talents,” Andrew Price says.

About Design Builders

Design Builders is a multi-award-winning company with over thirty years of expertise in the designing and building of homes in New Zealand. The experienced team prides itself on designing and building homes that are as unique as their owners. From the initial sketch to the handing over of the keys, you can rely on Design Builders to offer the full package to the highest of standards.

