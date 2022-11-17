Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Design Builders Take Top Spots At Prestigious Awards

Thursday, 17 November 2022, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Design Builders

 

The Design Builders teams from Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Franklin, Waikato, Taupo, and Bay of Plenty were on a winning streak at the Registered Master Builders House of the Year Awards in 2022, taking the win across several categories.

It was smiles and handshakes all around at Design Builders last month as their design and build teams across the country celebrated several successes in new home and renovation categories.

According to Andrew Price from Design Builders, the awards reflected the time, effort, and skill of their dedicated teams, who work hard to create one-of-a-kind homes for their clients.

“Our motto is a home built around you, and we truly work hard to ensure all our design and build projects are custom for our clients who desire homes to suit their unique needs and preferences.”

The Design Builders Hawke’s Bay team was a regional category and gold award winner in the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 – $1 million category, while the Design Builders Wellington team walked away with regional category and gold award wins in the CARTERS New Home $1 million – $1.5 million category.

Design Builders Taupo also shared in the national company’s success with gold and lifestyle awards in the GIB Showhome category, while Design Builders Waikato picked up a gold award in the New Home $500,000 – $750,000 category.

Our Design Builders Franklin showhome received a gold and regional category win in the GIB Showhome category.

While Design Builders design and build many new homes, they also love flexing their creative muscles with renovations. Design Builders Bay of Plenty won a silver award in the Bunnings Renovation $750,000 – $1.5 million category for an expert renovation of a home in rural Bay of Plenty.

“We’re always very proud of what we achieve, but seeing our efforts recognised by Registered Master Builders reaffirms our belief in our team’s exceptional talents,” Andrew Price says.

About Design Builders

Design Builders is a multi-award-winning company with over thirty years of expertise in the designing and building of homes in New Zealand. The experienced team prides itself on designing and building homes that are as unique as their owners. From the initial sketch to the handing over of the keys, you can rely on Design Builders to offer the full package to the highest of standards.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Design Builders on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

PwC: Update From Administrators Of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited 

The Government, through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit (Kānoa – RDU), have today requested the Administrators of RAL to send a letter and Life Pass Holder Support Form... More>>


Countdown: Signs Off 19% Wage Increase Over Two Years For Supermarket Team In New Collective Agreement
Countdown and FIRST Union have formally signed a new collective employment agreement that will see Countdown’s supermarket team across Aotearoa receive average wage increases of 19% over the next two years... More>>


BusinessNZ Energy Council: NZ's Energy System Ranks High, Security Key Focus

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) is proud New Zealand’s energy system remains one of the top ten globally for equitable, secure and sustainable access, but says energy security is at risk... More>>



Fonterra: Announces Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra is pleased to announce the divestment of its Chilean Soprole business. The divestment comprises a number of transactions that result in aggregate consideration of 591.07 billion Chilean Pesos (approximately NZD1.055 billion)... More>>


Westpac: Economic Overview, November 2022 – No Easy Way Down

Mounting pressure on domestic prices and wages means that the odds of a soft landing for the New Zealand economy are getting slimmer, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 