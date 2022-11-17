Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Field Manager Of The Year Excels In Supporting Small Businesses

Thursday, 17 November 2022, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Pead PR

Brent Malone, a Franchise Business Manager with Aramex New Zealand, has been named the Field Manager of the Year over $500k in the Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards 2022.

Based in Hawke’s Bay, Brent has gained experience in his role working at the Franchise Support Office in Napier for over two years. He says being named a finalist in the FANZ Awards reconfirms his hard work and dedication with Aramex over the past two years.

"To be named the Field Manager of the year at the FANZ awards is a huge privilege and honour. It is humbling to be recognised for the commitment and the support we provide to the Aramex New Zealand network. I’m passionate about supporting small business owners to grow and develop their business as we continue to deliver across local communities," says Brent.

In this current role as a Franchise Business Manager, Brent is responsible for supporting, training, and managing the growth of staff in 6 different regions.

Working closely with each Regional Franchisee, Brent provides field training that they can pass onto their employees, Courier Franchisees, and authorised drivers within the Aramex network.

Brent also supports developing a tailored business plan to achieve sustainable growth and profitability.

Brent prides himself on being able to understand each individual Regional Franchise — from the Regional Franchisees to the Courier Franchisees — and what is required to move the business forward. He is extremely passionate about the Aramex brand and customer experience, and equally passionate about getting to know and understand the Regional Franchisees and their teams.

“Genuine friendships are built in our business, with the professionalism that enables the hard and honest conversations that are sometimes required,” says Brent.

His commitment to supporting Aramex franchisees was more important than ever throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. As essential frontline workers, they had a key role in keeping the country moving during widespread, extensive lockdowns and supply chain challenges.

Brent provided dedicated, unwavering support during these challenging times to all Regional Franchisees, to ensure they were successfully managing their increased workloads while continuing to manage the instantaneous growth of their businesses.

“He is a true professional in every aspect of his day-to-day presence in our company,” says Carl Simons, National Franchise Manager at Aramex New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

