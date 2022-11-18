Sixt Sets Up Shop In Dunedin

The ultimate in vehicle flexibility and convenience is launching in Dunedin.

Premium car rental and subscription business SIXT is expanding its Kiwi footprint, opening its sixth location in-terminal at Dunedin Airport on November 15, 2022.

SIXT sets up shop in Dunedin

SIXT’s one day to one year vehicle solutions will provide the ultimate convenience and flexibility for locals and travellers alike, with the new airport location offering the Dunedin region a convenient access point to the full gamut of its rental, subscription and business services.

Dunedin joins a line-up of existing locations across Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, extending SIXT’s footprint to the main five centres across New Zealand.

Part of the Giltrap Group, SIXT is on a mission to reinvent the wheel, offering Kiwis ‘New Mobility’ aka all-inclusive vehicle solutions that flex to the needs of the renter.

Dane Fisher, CEO of SIXT New Zealand, says the response to the company’s mission has been overwhelmingly positive and the launch into Dunedin is an important step in achieving the company’s 2025 vision.

“Looking ahead to the next 12 months we are entering an exciting growth phase at SIXT.

"Being able to offer a seamless in-terminal experience for travellers to Dunedin just in time for summer gets us one step closer to achieving our vision of 12 in-terminal New Zealand locations by 2025,” says Dane.

The in-terminal location will provide traditional short-term rentals, while SIXT’s signature Subscribe Monthly and Subscribe New packages can be reserved online and collected from the airport or delivered direct to the customer’s door.

As well as a leading range of rental and subscription services, SIXT also boasts an impressive line-up of vehicles that span EVs, SUVs, luxury and premium cars, plus sports and service vehicles to boot.

According to Dane, it’s this variety of vehicle and service offerings that sets SIXT apart from the rest.

“Whether drivers are looking to begin their electrification journey trying out an Audi e-tron or Polestar 2 for the weekend, have a need for excitement that can only be satisfied by a McLaren GT or Aston Martin, or want to be able to switch up their road-trip wheels for the Land Rover Defender, SIXT has it sorted,” says Dane.

As well as a full suite of rental or subscription options for retail customers in Dunedin, the launch will also extend SIXT’s capability to provide new mobility solutions to local businesses of all sizes.

Its scalable business fleet solutions offer companies ultimate flexibility and all-inclusive packages that get their people moving and take the hassle out of the traditional ‘company car’ model.

SIXT Dunedin opened in-terminal at Dunedin Airport on Tuesday, 15th of November 2022.

sixt.nz

ABOUT SIXT NEW ZEALAND

SIXT New Zealand is the Giltrap Group’s New Mobility business and is the first true mobility service of its kind bringing Kiwis new, flexible, one day to one year vehicle solutions.

SIXT is the only company in New Zealand offering ultra-flexible car usage options for premium, luxury, and specialist vehicles. Its rental fleet boasts an impressive range – from European and electric offerings to practical service and luxury sport vehicles.

Leading the charge on flexibility SIXT offers three different products for retail and corporate customers. Its standard ‘Rent A Car’ service, ‘Subscribe Monthly’ all-inclusive rolling rentals for short term requirements and ‘Subscribe New’ the world’s first new car subscription with all-inclusive packages available for 6-, 9- or 12-month terms. www.sixt.nz

ABOUT SIXT INTERNATIONAL

SIXT internationally, with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ the Company is offering a uniquely integrated service of mobility across the fields of vehicle rental, carsharing, chauffeur services and vehicle subscription. The products can be booked through one single app, which also integrates the services of renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in around 110 countries around the globe. The Company is characterised by consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with a strong technological expertise, the high share of premium vehicles in its fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. https://about.sixt.de

© Scoop Media

