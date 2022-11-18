Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Car Owners Are Urged To Book A WOF Or Service Now To Avoid Long Waits Over The Holiday Season

Friday, 18 November 2022, 10:15 am
Press Release: Arnel Service Centre

The holiday season is fast approaching, which means for many people it’s the time to sort out holiday plans. Whether you’re going on a road trip or just heading off to visit family and friends, it’s important to make sure that your car is in top condition before you hit the road. For a lot of people, this means getting their car serviced or renewing their car’s WoF. In order to avoid potential supply problems with parts, car owners are being encouraged to book in as soon as possible with their local car mechanics.

Recent global events such as the pandemic and the Ukraine war, have caused major global supply chain disruptions which have led to many industries facing delays on imported products - and the automotive industry is no exception. While recently, shipping delays have seemed to be getting better, that could all change as the Northern Hemisphere heads into winter, as China’s ‘zero covid’ policy could begin to cause more problems as more cases emerge.

Last year, China shut down a key terminal at Ningbo-Zhoushan port, one of the world’s busiest ports, after only one covid case. So as long as China is still operating under a ‘zero covid’ policy, there’s no telling what measures they might take in the coming months. This, combined with how busy this time of year gets for car mechanics means long delays could be on the horizon.

Tony Arnel, the owner of Goodhue Automotive, says, “The best way to avoid any problems is to book in for a WOF check or car service early. That way you’ll beat the queues and it will give mechanics time to get parts in if a repair is needed.”


So if you're planning on taking a trip over the holidays, make sure you get your car sorted well before you head off on the road. It could save you a lot of headaches (and time) down the line. If you're heading away over Christmas, get your car booked in for auto repairs before the holiday rush.
 

 

