Dosh Launches Dosh For Teens

After the successful launch of the Dosh Debit Card, award-winning Kiwi mobile wallet provider Dosh has opened their financial app to Kiwis aged 13 years and over with the announcement of Dosh for Teens. Dosh for Teens provides a simple, fast and fee-free way for teenagers to take control of their finances.

“When Dosh launched late last year, it was the first truly mobile wallet in New Zealand. With the Dosh Card, our customers can pay at any retailers with a Visa-enabled terminal. We are delighted to now extend our offering to all Kiwis 13 years and over with a valid NZ Passport or Driver’s License,” says Dosh co-founder James McEniery.

Accessing the right tools to help with money management can be difficult for teenagers. With Dosh for Teens, young Kiwis can easily set up a Dosh account, order a free Dosh Debit Card then track their transactions, split out bills, and request money instantly, 24/7 from a parent or guardian, all from their Dosh app. The Dosh Debit Visa Card enables teens to spend the money they have in their Dosh account, without the risk of going into debt.

Dosh for Teens gives young people freedom and control over their finances, and it is completely free to join and use. With no monthly subscription or account fees, teenagers get to keep more of their hard-earned money, and can spend it how and when it suits them.

Dosh for Teens means young adults can control and manage their money by enabling them to:

Request money from a parent or guardian via the Dosh app, and spend it instantly with their

Dosh Card (sushi at the mall, public transport top-up or Uber ride home)

Have weekend or after-school job wages paid directly into their Dosh account by an

employer, then be able to spend that straight away as required

Earn $5 each time a friend is successfully invited to join Dosh

Transact easily and instantly amongst their network, request money from and pay back friends easily

Split costs while out and about - festival season is coming up

Earn cashback rewards when shopping online with the Dosh Card via Dosh Deals in the Dosh app

Get pocket money sent easily and instantly to their Dosh account

Be paid for babysitting on the spot, Dosh to Dosh. No messy cash, no delays.

What is Dosh

Dosh is New Zealand’s first mobile wallet app, enabling easy and instant payments 24/7 via mobile phone number or QR code, without the need for bank account numbers. Kiwi co-founders Shane Marsh and James McEniery were neighbours working in Singapore, where they quickly became used to the ease of paying via digital platforms. When McEniery and Marsh opted to return to New Zealand amidst the uncertainty of the pandemic, they decided to create Dosh to bring some of that convenience and innovation to New Zealand’s financial services market.

The Dosh Debit Card with Visa

The Dosh Card is a prepaid debit card linked to a Dosh account on your smartphone which enables in store and online purchases where Visa is accepted. This is the first time money can be sent and received instantly, 24/7 and then be immediately available to spend from a card. The card can be ordered for free via the Dosh app. There are no monthly account fees or card payment fees for Dosh users.

Dosh Deals to reward customers

Another feature is the in-app access to Dosh Deals; retail discounts and cashback offers redeemed via the Deal with online Dosh Card purchases. Similar reward schemes are commonly integrated with leading mobile wallet apps around the world, now Kiwis have access to these incentives via Dosh.

A significant year for Dosh

Since launch in October 2021, Dosh has achieved a number of milestones, including launching New Zealand’s first 24/7 instant payments app, raising a record $5M in Seed funding, a partnership with Visa, and being named the first non-bank to receive the Canstar Award for Innovation Excellence 2022. The Dosh Card now provides the link between the Dosh instant payments platform and retailers the length of the country, and now with Dosh for Teens, the Dosh network has been opened up even further.

