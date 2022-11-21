Reducing Carbon Footprint At Heart For New Conscious Haircare Brand My Soda

Launching this November with its conscious collection of haircare products, My Soda is on a mission to help Kiwis nourish their hair with beautiful natural ingredients without adding to their carbon footprint, and while helping to maintain the pristine coastlines and landscapes we all know and love.

The range includes two Shampoo and Conditioner sets; Smooth for those who want to tame frizz, and Hydrate to provide nourishment for dry hair - and the brand’s sustainability credentials makes My Soda a must-have for conscious beauty lovers.

Inspired by the colours of the ocean, My Soda’s beautiful blue-hued bottles are made from recycled plastic and can be further recycled to support the brand’s ‘endless bottle philosophy’.

Further reducing its carbon footprint, My Soda manufactures its bottles in Australia to limit higher levels of emissions produced from overseas production - and production is supported through the use of solar power to further reduce the brand’s carbon footprint.

Beneath the surface of My Soda’s haircare range, you’ll find plant-based formulas and naturally derived ingredients, such as Organic Aloe Vera Juice to increase shine and Kakadu Plum to support healthy moisture levels without the greasy feeling.

My Soda is also vegan, certified cruelty free, grey water safe and is free from nasties typically found in haircare such as harsh detergents, parabens, SLES & ALS, propylene glycol, triclosan, EDTA, petrochemical cleansers and mineral oils.

Marketing Manager at Natures Organics, Elise Synnott, says My Soda is so much more than its fresh, fun packaging, it’s sure to inspire consumers to think more consciously about how their decisions impact the environment.

“With sustainability at the forefront of consumerism right now, we’re so proud to bring a naturally derived plant-based, affordable and trend inspired haircare brand to Kiwi consumers, all to help minimise our environmental impact on the planet.”

With tropical notes including orange, pineapple, peach and mango, My Soda’s conscious haircare collection will instantly transport you to an island oasis.

Hydrate Shampoo & Conditioner: enriched with Organic Aloe Vera Juice to increase shine, Organic Argan Oil to help condition hair and scalp and Organic Moringa Oil to leave hair feeling soft and nourished.

Smooth Shampoo & Conditioner: With Organic Aloe Vera Juice to increase shine, Organic Rosehip Oil to help repair and smooth and Organic Coconut Oil to help strengthen hair and nourish scalp.

My Soda’s conscious haircare range includes two Shampoo and Conditioner sets in Smooth and Hydrate – RRP $9.99 per bottle, which can be found in New World stores, New-Zealand wide.

About My Soda:

Joining the war on waste, My Soda is on a mission to reduce the planet’s carbon footprint and maintain the pristine coastlines and landscapes we all know and love. In addition to the brand’s clever bottles that are crafted from recycled materials made in Melbourne, which can then be further recycled, My Soda is made locally with the help of solar power.

