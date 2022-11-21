Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Crown The Occasion With Glenfiddich Grande Couronne

Monday, 21 November 2022, 3:36 pm
Press Release: Glenfiddich

Just in time for the season of true celebration, Glenfiddich, the World’s Most Awarded Single Malt Whisky, has unveiled Grande Couronne, the newest addition to Grand Series in New Zealand.

The noblest houses of two refined traditions ascend in this rich and regal whisky, matured in American and European oak casks for 26 years at The Glenfiddich Distillery in Dufftown, Scotland, before the crowning glory - an extended finish of up to two years in meticulously sourced French Cognac casks – providing a true taste of elegance.

The final toast is a majestically smooth marriage of café crème, brown sugar and spice. While sweet, toasted oak and the delicate scent of patisseries swirl in the air, the long-lasting sweet and velvety finish makes every dram a gilded tribute to true opulence.

The Glenfiddich Grand Series is a beautifully disruptive series of single malts that oozes opulence and is designed to elevate occasions and celebratory moments in a whole new way.

The bottle and packaging of Grande Couronne are adorned with an ornamental gold filigree, whilst exquisite artwork reminiscent of great renaissance paintings are revealed inside the box.

Federal Merchants & Co are the official distributor of Glenfiddich in New Zealand and are proud to showcase another strength in Glenfiddich’s portfolio locally. “It’s our pleasure to release Glenfiddich Grande Couronne to New Zealand, inviting Kiwis who want to stand out from the crowd with an extraordinary drinking experience to uncork true opulence,” shares NZ Brand Manager Megan Barrett-Hamilton.

“It's very name, meaning ‘crown’ in French, is the promise of the true taste opulence it has to offer, and is sure to add a crowning glory to any occasion—particularly timely as we head into the season of celebration.”

Grande Couronne is the latest addition to the series, which includes Glenfiddich Grand Cru, aged for 23 years in American and European Oak casks and then finessed in French cuvée oak casks and Glenfiddich Gran Reserva, patiently mellowed for 21 years in bourbon casks before a final flourish in Caribbean rum casks.

Glenfiddich Malt Master, Brian Kinsman, commented: “The Grand Series perfectly encapsulates Glenfiddich’s spirit of innovation and our ability to experiment with aged liquid and intriguing finishes. Grande Couronne is the latest to exemplify that approach.

“It is the only Glenfiddich single malt that has matured in American and European oak casks and finished in rare French Cognac casks. The length of the finish, two years, is highly unusual and adds extra layers of sweet, toasted oak and velvety aromas of café crème, brown sugar and soft spice.”

Megan Barrett-Hamilton added, “Glenfiddich’s maverick spirit is very much alive and well in this new release. Grande Couronne brings together the unexpected marriage of two luxury worlds with its extended finish in rare French cognac cask, and adds a crowning glory to any occasion.”

Tasting Notes:

Colour
Antique Gold

Nose 
Vibrant and lively with an abundance of toasty oak sweetness. Reminiscent of a French pâtisserie, freshly-baked Tarte Tatin and buttery choux pastry

Taste 
Deep, velvety smooth and indulgently sweet. Café crème with soft brown sugar and a hint of spice

Finish 
Very long-lasting sweet oak

Available from 21st November 2022 in luxury whisky retail outlets and premium establishments, Glenfiddich Grande Couronne has a recommended retail price of $1,050.00 NZD.

 

About Glenfiddich

For 20 years William Grant nurtured a dream to make the ‘best dram in the valley’. With the help of his family, he finally achieved that vision. In the summer of 1886, with his seven sons and two daughters by his side, William set out to fulfill a lifelong ambition. Together they began building his Distillery by hand, stone by stone. After a single year of work it was ready and William named it Glenfiddich, Gaelic for Valley of the Deer. William’s passion, determination and pioneering spirit continues to guide us today. Glenfiddich is one of the few single malt distilleries to remain entirely family owned and is now the World’s Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky, a true reflection of our founder’s innovative nature, passed down through the generations.

About Federal Merchants & Co

We are a leading beverage distributor based in Auckland, New Zealand. We have over 80 domestic and international brands within our portfolio including wine, beer, spirits, liqueurs, RTDs and non-alcoholic beverages. Over the past 21 years, we have built and maintained strong relationships with our customers and continue to prove our passion and expertise for the beverage industry. We are proudly 100% New Zealand owned and operated. www.federalmerchants.co.nz

