How To Regain Your Focus

Having a hard time focusing? You’re not alone- the average person now has an 8 second attention span. It’s no surprise that focus time has dropped so dramatically when considering the constant digital demands for our attention. Notifications for emails, texts, and calls distract us up to 80 times a day, and sleep schedules have deteriorated as we are pulled into our devices. Our environment, both at home and in the workplace, creates a lot of distractions for people throughout their daily routines and attention spans on a large scale have suffered.

Distractions can have a lot of negative impacts on an individual’s cognitive function. They can cause a temporary 10 point drop in an individual’s IQ and can take up to 23 minutes to recover from. Distractions can also lead to a huge loss of productivity in the workplace. Workers can make twice as many errors when distracted, leading to a lot of wasted time while working. Digital distractions alone can cause over $10,000 of lost productivity per individual per year. It doesn’t pay to be distracted, but it’s very hard to avoid all of the temptations that both the digital and physical world can bring.

A lot of people are aware of the problems and repercussions of shortened attention spans. 42% of millennials regularly take supplements to improve focus in the US. Caffeine is the most popular supplement, with the UK, Japan, and the USA leading the world in caffeinated drink consumption. People cite benefits that include increased alertness and elevated moods, but perhaps caffeine is not all it’s cracked up to be. 40% of caffeine users have reported adverse effects, including altered sleep patterns and high sugar intake, both of which can definitely cause long-term health issues.

Healthier alternatives can be found through natural lifestyle changes. Building brain health through vitamins is a great way to improve cognitive function. These vitamins, such as Vitamin E, B Vitamins, and Omega-3s have been proven to increase brain health and ultimately improve lifestyle. Biohacking behavioral habits can also be a great strategy to improve productivity and overall health. Strategies can include reducing blue light, clutter, and physical stagnation throughout the day. Regular exercise, better sleeping habits, and stress reduction are some of the cited benefits of paying attention to brain health.

The WakeUp! Formula recognizes that natural remedies are the way to go. It is a patented blend that is designed to improve alertness and concentration without the negative effects of lots of caffeine. It incorporates amazing ingredients such as elderberry, guarana, and green tea to provide a healthy solution for a world struggling with focusing problems. It lowers the caffeine amount to only 10 mgs, which is comparable to a decaf coffee. Not only are all the ingredients much more natural than a traditional energy drink, but the patented formula works with the body’s natural biological rhythm.

Using WakeUp! as fuel for sharpened focus has a lot of measurable benefits. Users report that they experience enhanced focus, vigilance, and work performance within minutes, and experience the effects for more than 2 hours after consumption. When used consistently, users can actually build up processing speed to complete work quicker and more efficiently. Along with all of these amazing benefits, it doesn’t cause an increased heart rate and blood pressure or any of the other side effects that energy stimulants can cause. Lift Biofocus is the first beverage within the US that incorporates this amazing formula. WakeUp! Is perfect for individuals who wake up with purpose and want to use their brain to the best of their abilities, but don’t want to hurt their long-term health.

