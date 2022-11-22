Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MTA Welcomes Clean Car Standard Payment Deferral

Tuesday, 22 November 2022, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Motor Trade Association

The Motor Trade Association says the decision to defer payment of charges under the Clean Car Standard will give dealers much-needed certainty.

Transport Minister Michael Wood today announced that while the Clean Car Standard (CCS) will begin on January 1 2023 as planned, payment of charges will be delayed until 1 June.

MTA had previously urged the Minister to delay implementation of the entire CCS until April, at the earliest.

“While not what we asked for, today’s decision is a win for industry,” says MTA Sector Manager – Retail, Tony Everett.

“It will allow dealers to establish credits in the first half of the year in preparation for when payments need to be made.

“In recent weeks importers have been buying a little bit blind as to when the new rules will apply, so this finally adds certainty to the process.”

The CCS works by giving credits to importers for low or zero emission vehicles, while imposing charges on other vehicles depending on their CO2 ratings.

Tony says deferral of carbon account settlement will also allow time for the market to settle into whatever the new normal looks like.

Demand, and perhaps pricing, for low CO2 vehicles in Japan is likely to increase to some extent as importers seek to target such vehicles to help off-set any ‘fee/debit’ impacts.

“The same thing happened when the Clean Car Discount scheme was introduced in July 2021, and then the second part in April 2022,” Tony says.

Along with other industry groups, MTA has been critical of the lack of information around the CCS. Regulations for the scheme were completed only weeks ago.

“It’s been very hard for the market to plan with any certainty. We have raised the issue with the Minister several times, so we’re glad that he acknowledges he’s listened to industry.”

Tony Everett also said the decision to exclude motorcycles from the CCS was obvious and sensible.

While supporting the reduction of harmful emissions in the transport sector, MTA believes the CCS and Clean Car Programme in general have been rushed and based on unrealistic data and projections.

MTA believes greater emphasis should be placed on emissions testing and redress of internal combustion engine vehicles on our roads. MTA argues that the reduction in the existing fleet’s CO2 emissions through in-service testing could equate to removing thousands of old vehicles from the fleet.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Motor Trade Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Chapman Tripp: Hard Slog For Infrastructure
The New Zealand infrastructure sector is facing exceptional challenges – economic, financial, environmental, logistical and regulatory – as the Government seeks to create a more sustainable and climate resilient economy... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Small & Medium Businesses Still Very Grumpy In November, Bridges Says

Small and medium Auckland businesses are still very grumpy in November, says Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber.
“The main thing the government can do is get immigration moving faster for workers... More>>

PwC: Update From Administrators Of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited 

The Government, through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit (Kānoa – RDU), have today requested the Administrators of RAL to send a letter and Life Pass Holder Support Form... More>>




Fonterra: Announces Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra is pleased to announce the divestment of its Chilean Soprole business. The divestment comprises a number of transactions that result in aggregate consideration of 591.07 billion Chilean Pesos (approximately NZD1.055 billion)... More>>


Westpac: Economic Overview, November 2022 – No Easy Way Down

Mounting pressure on domestic prices and wages means that the odds of a soft landing for the New Zealand economy are getting slimmer, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 