Te Radar Sues The Sea – Fails Miserably

Tuesday, 22 November 2022, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Sustainable Business Network

Kiwi comedian and TV personality Te Radar has taken drastic action to reverse the effects of climate change in the Pacific by attempting to # Sue the Sea. Unfortunately his surprising approach has had completely unsurprising results – failing to get the ocean, and the New Zealand court system, to take any notice whatsover of his legal intervention.

Te Radar, the star of well known shows such as Global Radar and Radar’s Patch, isn’t easily deterred however, saying:

“This is not the end, it is not even the begining of the end, or the end of the beginning. It’s the end of the bit that comes before the beginning.”

Never one to give up, Radar and his legal team have gone back to the drawing board and have renewed their search to find out what, or who, is responsible:

“If the sea is not responsible it is up to us to figure out who is!”

Someone who does have an idea and who has over 20 years of experience in how to make a real difference is Rachel Brown, Founder and CEO of the Sustainable Business Network. Rachel will be aiming to steer Te Radar in the right direction when he hosts the 20th annual Sustainable Business Awards tomorrow evening.

“We love Te Radar’s enthusiasm for looking after the enviroment but hopefully he’ll be able to come up with some more effective ideas after seeing some of the results that our amazing Awards finalists have achieved,” says Rachel.

The Awards take place at the Auckland Town Hall between 6pm and 8pm on 23 November and celebrate the success in sustainability of New Zealand organisations and individuals.

To see Te Radar’s attempt to # Sue the Sea – click here.

For more information on the Sustainable Business Awards please contact Fiona Stephenson fiona@sustainable.org.nz or visit sustainable.org.nz/sustainable-business-awards

