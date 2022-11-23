Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Crockers/Tony Alexander Investor Insight November 2022

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 9:16 am
Press Release: Investor Insight

Key points of interest from this month’s survey include the following:

• There is a slight rise evident in the proportion of investors looking to buy who will seek an existing rather than new property.

• Interest in undertaking one’s own property development continues to decline.

• The proportion of investors planning rent rises is slowly trending down, but average rent rises sought have increased for two months in a row.

• Despite rising interest rates and tax rule changes hitting interest expense deductibility, investors are showing no inclination towards accelerating their pace of debt repayment.

• The proportion of investors concerned about legislation changes strengthening tenant rights continues to track slowly downward.

In this month’s survey we received 391 responses.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2211/Crockers_Tony_Alexander_Investor_Insight__November_2022.pdf

