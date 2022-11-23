Invest South Chair Mark O’connor Steps Down After Five Years

Due to a change in personal circumstances, Mark O’Connor, the Chair of Southland based investment fund Invest South, has stepped down after five years in the role.

He has been succeeded by Jason Smith, Managing Director of H&J Smith Ltd and Director of Mitre 10 (New Zealand) Limited, who has been a member of the Invest South Board for six years.

Mr O’Connor said it had been a privilege to provide governance input to an organisation that is focused on building a strong and successful future for the region.

“It has been rewarding to work with my fellow directors and the recently expanded Invest South team to support a number of dynamic and innovative companies, who are building value for the long-term benefit of the local community.

“Partnering with proven management teams, to increase and ultimately realise value, is a core principle of the investment fund. There is also the important secondary function of working with local businesses to ensure they are connected, successful and resilient which is an important pillar for Invest South’s 100 per cent shareholder, Community Trust South.”

Bill Moran, Heamana/Chair of Community Trust South, said Mark was passionate about supporting business growth in the region and enabling companies to achieve their strategic vision.

“Invest South, plus the companies it invests in, have been very fortunate to have benefited from Mark’s extensive business experience and commitment to a strong future for Southland, Fiordland and Queenstown, particularly during very challenging times.”

Mr Smith has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Otago. He began his career with the Aoraki Corporation before joining his family’s H&J Smith Ltd business in 1995 and becoming managing director in 2013. He has been a director of Mitre 10 (New Zealand) Limited since 2017.

Pioneer Energy chief executive Fraser Jonker has been appointed to the Invest South Board. Mr Jonker is also managing director of EcoGas Ltd and has extensive business and governance experience in the energy and renewable energy sectors.

Mel Montgomery, a current Trustee of Community Trust South, has been appointed as a Trust representative member of the Invest South Board.

Invest South currently has equity interests in seafood, freight and logistics, technology, apiculture, gold mining and green tech solutions.

Invest South is a private equity fund, dedicated to investing in businesses connected to the South of New Zealand. It invests in dynamic companies seeking capital for growth - both acquisition and organic based, and ownership transition. It partners proven management teams to increase and realise value.

