Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Invest South Chair Mark O’connor Steps Down After Five Years

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Invest South

Due to a change in personal circumstances, Mark O’Connor, the Chair of Southland based investment fund Invest South, has stepped down after five years in the role.

He has been succeeded by Jason Smith, Managing Director of H&J Smith Ltd and Director of Mitre 10 (New Zealand) Limited, who has been a member of the Invest South Board for six years.

Mr O’Connor said it had been a privilege to provide governance input to an organisation that is focused on building a strong and successful future for the region.

“It has been rewarding to work with my fellow directors and the recently expanded Invest South team to support a number of dynamic and innovative companies, who are building value for the long-term benefit of the local community.

“Partnering with proven management teams, to increase and ultimately realise value, is a core principle of the investment fund. There is also the important secondary function of working with local businesses to ensure they are connected, successful and resilient which is an important pillar for Invest South’s 100 per cent shareholder, Community Trust South.”

Bill Moran, Heamana/Chair of Community Trust South, said Mark was passionate about supporting business growth in the region and enabling companies to achieve their strategic vision.

“Invest South, plus the companies it invests in, have been very fortunate to have benefited from Mark’s extensive business experience and commitment to a strong future for Southland, Fiordland and Queenstown, particularly during very challenging times.”

Mr Smith has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Otago. He began his career with the Aoraki Corporation before joining his family’s H&J Smith Ltd business in 1995 and becoming managing director in 2013. He has been a director of Mitre 10 (New Zealand) Limited since 2017.

Pioneer Energy chief executive Fraser Jonker has been appointed to the Invest South Board. Mr Jonker is also managing director of EcoGas Ltd and has extensive business and governance experience in the energy and renewable energy sectors.

Mel Montgomery, a current Trustee of Community Trust South, has been appointed as a Trust representative member of the Invest South Board.

Invest South currently has equity interests in seafood, freight and logistics, technology, apiculture, gold mining and green tech solutions.

NOTES TO EDITOR

Invest South is a private equity fund, dedicated to investing in businesses connected to the South of New Zealand. It invests in dynamic companies seeking capital for growth - both acquisition and organic based, and ownership transition. It partners proven management teams to increase and realise value.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Invest South on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Chapman Tripp: Hard Slog For Infrastructure
The New Zealand infrastructure sector is facing exceptional challenges – economic, financial, environmental, logistical and regulatory – as the Government seeks to create a more sustainable and climate resilient economy... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Small & Medium Businesses Still Very Grumpy In November, Bridges Says

Small and medium Auckland businesses are still very grumpy in November, says Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber.
“The main thing the government can do is get immigration moving faster for workers... More>>

PwC: Update From Administrators Of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited 

The Government, through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit (Kānoa – RDU), have today requested the Administrators of RAL to send a letter and Life Pass Holder Support Form... More>>




Fonterra: Announces Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra is pleased to announce the divestment of its Chilean Soprole business. The divestment comprises a number of transactions that result in aggregate consideration of 591.07 billion Chilean Pesos (approximately NZD1.055 billion)... More>>


Westpac: Economic Overview, November 2022 – No Easy Way Down

Mounting pressure on domestic prices and wages means that the odds of a soft landing for the New Zealand economy are getting slimmer, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 