Philip Brown Appointed Chairman Of Greenfern Industries

New Plymouth businessman Philip Brown has been appointed chairman of NZX-listed medicinal cannabis company Greenfern Industries Limited. The role was vacated by Brent King who announced his resignation on 31 October 2022.

Philiip Brown

Brown holds a significant shareholding in and has been an independent non-executive director of the Company since July 2021.

“I am extremely pleased to have the confidence of the board to lead the next phase of Greenfern in our pursuit of becoming a leading global grower and exporter of cannabis flower and therapeutic medicinal products that will enhance the availability of alternative health and well-being outcomes,” Brown said.

The Taranaki-based entrepreneur and property developer is no stranger to start-ups having developed global procurement system TenderLink.com, which was acquired by ASX-listed Fairfax Media in 2010 and more recently he constructed the Novotel New Plymouth hotel, which was acquired by a Taranaki based iwi consortium in 2019. He holds a number of directorships and is also a major shareholder in Trans-Tasman Resources which was recently acquired by ASX-listed Manuka Resources and who are seeking seabed mining consents in the South Taranaki bight.

Born and raised in Taranaki, Brown has a long history of business success in the region.

“I look forward to taking Greenfern to the world and working at the business coal face of this exciting industry. We, as a region, have extremely immense and diverse pathways to sustainable growth and I look forward to developing our relationships with regional partners to ensure a continued diversification mandate is at the forefront of our mahi tahi (working together) thinking.”

About Greenfern Industries

Greenfern Industries Limited is an entrepreneurial-led licensed medicinal cannabis, research and biotechnology company that also has operations spanning into the industrial hemp and hemp food space.

It operates primarily from its medicinal cannabis research facility in Normanby, South Taranaki, which is powered by its own onsite hydropower station. Greenfern also has operations and revenue generating streams within the Australian medicinal cannabis sector.

With an arm in the clinical research space, Greenfern is currently finalising clinical trial protocols to pursue over-the-counter low-dose CBD registered medicines in Australia through the Therapeutic Goods Association.

© Scoop Media

