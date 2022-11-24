NZ Chiropractors Launch Education Website To Help Support Public Understanding

The New Zealand Chiropractors’ Association (NZCA) has developed a new public website (chiropracticnz.org) to provide up to date information on the research supporting the role of one of the world’s fastest growing healthcare sectors[1].

In 2019 the NZCA, the country’s peak body for chiropractors commissioned research amongst the general population and health professionals to better understand how chiropractic care is perceived.

NZCA spokesperson Dr Jenna Duehr, chiropractor explains: `The survey found that overall chiropractors are seen by the general public as being professional and knowledgeable. Chiropractors are regarded as being effective for back pain and there is awareness that chiropractic is partly funded by ACC. But over two thirds of New Zealanders surveyed said they were unfamiliar with chiropractic care citing perceptions of high cost, lack of scientific evidence, and safety barriers to visiting a chiropractor. Since then we’ve worked very hard to present the growing body of evidence supporting the role of chiropractic in a way that is entertaining and easily accessible to New Zealanders.’

The growing body of evidence includes the 2021 Nobel prize in Medicine or Physiology given to researchers for work which sheds new light on how hands on therapy, such as chiropractic, improves pain and other conditions by converting physical sensations into electrical messages in the nervous system[2].

Dr Jenna Duehr, chiropractor explains: `US researchers Professor David Julius and Professor Ardem Patapoutian have shown how our bodies convert physical sensations into electrical messages in the nervous system. They have identified the different type of receptors that are activated in response to mechanical force or touch. These touch and temperature sensors have since been shown to have a wide role in the body and in some diseases, such as chronic pain, how our body regulates its core temperature and multiple roles from urinating to blood pressure.’

According to the NZCA, a plethora of new research findings are reinforcing the importance of exercise and spinal function in protecting health longer term. A paper in the PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA) warns that a growing worldwide epidemic of physical inactivity is accelerating the prevalence of noncommunicable diseases among aging populations[3] and finds that `extended human health spans and lifespans are both a cause and an effect of habitual physical activity, helping explain why the lack of lifelong physical activity in humans can increase disease risk and reduce longevity’.

The NZCA survey found that seven in ten New Zealand health professionals who had recommended chiropractic care in the previous year would consider referring in the future.

The survey showed that key factors in the appreciation of chiropractic include

• Good previous results

• Knowledgeable, highly trained practitioners

• Holistic approach

• Understands the whole body

• Back is responsible for other issues

• Pain management

• An alternative approach

• For complementary care

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Chiropractic Care estimated at US$36.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52 Billion by 2027. Led by countries such as Australia, New Zealand, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027.

Chiropractors are regulated primary health care professionals registered under the HPCA Act with close to 700 annual practicing certificate holders working in solo, group, and multidisciplinary clinics around New Zealand. New Zealand chiropractors have significant training (a minimum 5-year tertiary degree) and a highly skilled scope of practice and clinical expertise.

New Zealand’s chiropractors are taking the lead to inform and inspire people to improve their health and prevent pain and disability by educating the public to have a greater understanding of the relationship between their spine and nervous system and how this affects their function and overall well-being.

© Scoop Media

