Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Countdown Toasts A Challenging But Rewarding Year At 2022 Supplier Partnership Awards

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Countdown

24 November 2022: Countdown has announced the winners of its annual partnership awards which were held last week to recognise excellence and innovation across the food and grocery industry in Aotearoa.

After what’s been a somewhat bumpy year for the industry, with inflation and supply chain challenges continuing to bite, the awards were a chance for Countdown to toast the successes and innovation of their supply partners despite all the challenges that have been thrown their way.

Over 280 attendees from across Aotearoa virtually or physically attended the event held in Auckland on 17 November 2022.

For their ambitious and industry-leading work on sustainability, along with their exceptional sales growth in Countdown stores, Ethique were recognised as Countdown’s Small Supplier of the Year and Sustainability Partner of the Year.

Steve Mills, Countdown’s Commercial Director Packaged Goods, says “Ethique is an exceptional supply partner, and an absolute pleasure to work with - they are creative, and constantly looking for new ways to reduce their impact on the environment and to do better for the next generation.

“We admire their ethos as a business, and look forward to many more years of working together” says Steve.

Taking out the award for Fresh Supreme Supplier of the Year was AS Wilcox and Sons who stood out for their innovation and leadership.

Pieter de Wet, Countdown’s Commercial Director Fresh, says “We’ve partnered with AS Wilcox and Sons for over 40 years now and like us, they take great pride in ensuring they deliver great quality and value to our customers, which makes for a perfect recipe for a successful business relationship. The work they have done in the couple of years to diversify their crops has been very well received by customers and means we have more options on shelf than ever before.”

“It’s critical that we spend time with our supply partners in the lead up to our busiest time of the year and acknowledge the incredible work that happens every day in our industry. We want to thank all of our partners for their ongoing dedication and support of our business, and especially congratulate all of our 2022 award winners” says Pieter.

The full list of winners is below:

Countdown Small Supplier of the Year Ethique
Countdown Fruit & Vegetable Supplier of the YearAS Wilcox and Sons Limited
Countdown Bakery Supplier of the YearGoodman Fielder
Countdown Meat & Seafood Supplier of the YearMax Foods NZ Ltd
Countdown Perishables & Delicatessen Supplier of the YearBetter Eggs
Countdown Fresh Account Manager of the YearReece Lusty - Life Health Foods
Countdown Everyday Needs Supplier of the YearCottonsoft
Countdown Pharmacy, Health & Body Supplier of the YearSimply Good Foods
Countdown Liquor Supplier of the YearConstellation Brands
Countdown Grocery - Beverages, Snacking & Breakfast Supplier of the YearTwin Agencies
Countdown Grocery - Pantry & Freezer Supplier of the YearTip Top
Countdown Packaged Account Manager of the YearJen Watson - Lion
Countdown Sustainability Partner of the YearEthique
Countdown Integrated Supply Planner of the YearWilliam Feng - Reckitt Benckiser Home and Heath
Woolworths Food Company NZ Supplier of the YearBeak & Johnston NZ
Countdown Cartology Campaign of the YearMcCain - Pub Style Chips
Countdown Fresh Supreme Supplier of the YearAS Wilcox and Sons Limited
Countdown Packaged Supreme Supplier of the YearCottonsoft

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Countdown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Higher Interest Rates Necessary
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from 3.5 percent to 4.25 percent. The Committee agreed that the OCR needs to reach a higher level, and sooner than previously indicated... More>>

ALSO:


Maritime Union: Ports Of Auckland Row Damaging To Economy

The Maritime Union says the Ports of Auckland is too important to the country to be drawn into a local power struggle. Mayor of Auckland Wayne Brown today stated he was currently working on replacing the Board of POAL... More>>


Chapman Tripp: Hard Slog For Infrastructure
The New Zealand infrastructure sector is facing exceptional challenges – economic, financial, environmental, logistical and regulatory – as the Government seeks to create a more sustainable and climate resilient economy... More>>



Straterra: Government Sends Wrong Message With Bill Changes

Changes to the Crown Minerals Act, being introduced to Parliament under urgency today, send the wrong message, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal. "Changing the purpose of the Act and removing the Government’s obligation to promote prospecting, exploration, and mining... More>>



Fonterra: Announces Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra is pleased to announce the divestment of its Chilean Soprole business. The divestment comprises a number of transactions that result in aggregate consideration of 591.07 billion Chilean Pesos (approximately NZD1.055 billion)... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 