Extra Capacity On Flights Between Wellington And Golden Bay

Golden Bay Air has recently added a 9 passenger-seat Britten Norman Islander to its fleet, increasing the availability of seats for customers on its flights.

The aircraft is now operating on the company’s Takaka-Wellington scheduled service. It will also be used on routes between Takaka-Karamea-Nelson serving the Heaphy Track and Abel Tasman National Park, and it will also be available for freight and charter work.

Golden Bay Air Chief Executive Richard Molloy said, “This is a good time to expand, with COVID mostly behind us and travellers returning. We had been on the look-out for an aircraft that will allow us to add more seats to our services, but that also has the versatility we need for all the different types of flying that we do.”

“The Islander can handle both short, unsealed airstrips and flights into international airports. It also allows a combination of passengers and freight to be loaded, for example mountain-bikers and their bikes for the Heaphy Track. Every seat has a large window to view the spectacular scenery we fly over on all our routes.”

The Islander has undergone an extensive refurbishment—including repaint in the company livery, updated interior and full ‘glass-panel’ instrumentation including weather radar and 2-way passenger intercom.

Based in Takaka, Golden Bay Air has provided essential air transport services for the remote community of Golden Bay in North-west Nelson since 2006.

Enquiries about Golden Bay Air and bookings can be made to info@goldenbayair.co.nz or 0800 588 885.

