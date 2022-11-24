Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Extra Capacity On Flights Between Wellington And Golden Bay

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Golden Bay Air

Golden Bay Air has recently added a 9 passenger-seat Britten Norman Islander to its fleet, increasing the availability of seats for customers on its flights.

The aircraft is now operating on the company’s Takaka-Wellington scheduled service. It will also be used on routes between Takaka-Karamea-Nelson serving the Heaphy Track and Abel Tasman National Park, and it will also be available for freight and charter work.

Golden Bay Air Chief Executive Richard Molloy said, “This is a good time to expand, with COVID mostly behind us and travellers returning. We had been on the look-out for an aircraft that will allow us to add more seats to our services, but that also has the versatility we need for all the different types of flying that we do.”

“The Islander can handle both short, unsealed airstrips and flights into international airports. It also allows a combination of passengers and freight to be loaded, for example mountain-bikers and their bikes for the Heaphy Track. Every seat has a large window to view the spectacular scenery we fly over on all our routes.”

The Islander has undergone an extensive refurbishment—including repaint in the company livery, updated interior and full ‘glass-panel’ instrumentation including weather radar and 2-way passenger intercom.

Based in Takaka, Golden Bay Air has provided essential air transport services for the remote community of Golden Bay in North-west Nelson since 2006.

Enquiries about Golden Bay Air and bookings can be made to info@goldenbayair.co.nz or 0800 588 885.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Golden Bay Air on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Bankers' Association: Banks Supporting Customers Against Economic Abuse
Banks are working to help customers experiencing economic abuse, says the New Zealand Bankers’ Association today ahead of International Economic Harm Awareness Day on November 26th... More>>


Reserve Bank: Higher Interest Rates Necessary
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from 3.5 percent to 4.25 percent. The Committee agreed that the OCR needs to reach a higher level, and sooner than previously indicated... More>>

ALSO:


Maritime Union: Ports Of Auckland Row Damaging To Economy

The Maritime Union says the Ports of Auckland is too important to the country to be drawn into a local power struggle. Mayor of Auckland Wayne Brown today stated he was currently working on replacing the Board of POAL... More>>


NZ Post: Prepares For Busy Black Friday And Christmas Period
This year’s big sales events mark the beginning of a massive month ahead for NZ Post – with around 15 million items forecast to be delivered in the lead up to Christmas... More>>

Straterra: Government Sends Wrong Message With Bill Changes

Changes to the Crown Minerals Act, being introduced to Parliament under urgency today, send the wrong message, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal. "Changing the purpose of the Act and removing the Government’s obligation to promote prospecting, exploration, and mining... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 